On Trend: 21 Fashionistas To Follow For Your Summer Style Inspiration

chromed-out sandals, fitted hats, sundresses, or Daisy Dukes, the girls are outside and unapologetically styling the season their way. And while fashion trends may cycle through eras, it’s Black women who consistently redefine what’s next. Not only are we the blueprint—we’re the moment. Summer Style Trends The plan is to eat all summer in hues that accentuate our melanin. Think shades from butter yellow to Caribbean blue, sprinkled in with monochrome magic. And skin is always in; cutouts are creating space for sensuality and self-expression, especially for plus-size women who’ve been told to cover up for too long. Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Summer style trends for 2025 are shaping up to be one for the fashion books. From oversized sunnies and statement nails to breezy cutouts and, fitted hats, sundresses, or Daisy Dukes, the girls are outside and unapologetically styling the season their way. And while fashion trends may cycle through eras, it’s Black women who consistently redefine what’s next. Not only are we the blueprint—we’re the moment.Black women don’t just participate in fashion, we shape it. Our influence is clear: vibrant color palettes, unapologetic silhouettes, nostalgic nods to the 99 and the 2000s, and a renewed love for natural textures and intentional accessorizing and hairstyles. We’re blending the old school with the now—channeling Auntie energy and Gen Z edge at the same damn time.The plan is to eat all summer in hues that accentuate our melanin. Think shades from butter yellow to Caribbean blue, sprinkled in with monochrome magic. And skin is always in; cutouts are creating space for sensuality and self-expression, especially for plus-size women who’ve been told to cover up for too long.Speaking of the 99s and the 2000s, we’re taking the Canadian tuxedo and remixing it—cropped denim tops, short shorts, baggy jeans, and bleached jackets layered with gold jewelry and bold heels. Oh, please don’t think the accessories aren’t gonna snap too. XXL bamboo earrings, vintage-inspired sunglasses, layered anklets, and claw clips with personality. The accessories are loud, proud, and rooted in our culture—from corner store chic to Afro-futuristic flair. A 30-inch bust-down, a fiery red pixie cut, butterfly locs, or braids threaded with gold, our hair isn’t just styled—it’s an intentional slay. This summer, hair is being treated as an extension of the outfit itself. From mesh to linen to ribbed cotton, from locs to braids to pixie cuts – the goal is to be soft while making a very loud statement. We’re dressing for the heat and the photo op—comfortable, breathable, but never basic. To really see these trends come to life, look no further than the women who are redefining style one fit at a time. From influencers and stylists to everyday Black women commanding attention on the sidewalk, these 21 fashionistas are giving us looks, lessons, and a reminder that our style is our power.

1. Iesha Tap in and take notes because Iesha and her sister Fran are serving nothing but looks and legacy in this Reel. From their effortless coordination to that undeniable sisterly bond, every moment is giving style, grace, and generational beauty. These two embody the essence of Black womanhood—bold, joyful, and fashion-forward. When Black women show up like this, it’s more than a look—it’s a whole statement.

2. Rochelle We’ll get ready with Rochelle anytime. Her choice of swimwear not only highlights her personal style but also serves as an inspiration for many plus-size individuals seeking fashionable and flattering swim options. By confidently showcasing her look, she challenges conventional beauty standards and encourages others to celebrate their bodies. Her platform is a testament to the idea that health, beauty, family and style are not mutually exclusive but can harmoniously coexist.

3. Brittany Between Cowboy Carter and boots on the ground, the girl are outside serving country girl swag. Western fashion’s bold return this summer—and Black women are redefining it with style and swagger. From denim fringe and cowgirl boots to wide-brimmed hats and prairie dresses, this trend blends Southern roots with modern edge. That’s exactly what Brittany is serving on her was to the Cowboy Carter concert. This denim jumpsuit with western belts is really giving. And we are here for it. We’re also here for the girls rocking Western pieces with high-fashion flair, pairing rugged textures with soft, feminine silhouettes and bold accessories. It’s cowgirl with a cultural remix, and per usual, Black women are taking a classic look and making it completely ours.

4. Funmi, Jeniese and Aliscia The way Black women will make out of a lie is wild. This influencer duo are popping style in the kaftans, they are definitely not our grandmother’s kaftan. These are giving “Rich Auntie) for sure. Influencers Funmi, Jeniese and Aliscia exude effortless elegance in their flowing kaftans, embodying the essence of summer 2025 fashion. Recently, kaftans have emerged as a must-have this season, celebrated for their versatility, comfort, and timeless appeal. Designers are reimagining this classic garment with modern twists—think asymmetrical hemlines, vibrant prints, and sustainable fabrics—that seamlessly transition from beachwear to chic evening attire.

5. Kela https://www.instagram.com/p/DKDjnSjgE4x/ Our girl Kela exemplifies how turquoise jewelry should be worn. The jewelry is making a significant comeback in summer 2025 fashion. Turquoise, with its vibrant hue, is a standout accessory, the trend aligns with the resurgence of Western aesthetics, where accessories like turquoise jewelry are paired with denim, fringe, and cowboy boots to create a modern cowgirl look. The versatility of turquoise pieces allows them to be styled in various ways, from statement necklaces to subtle earrings, making them a staple in summer wardrobes. We know Kela gave nothing but life at the Cowboy Carter concert.

6. Kita Influencer, Kita confidently showcases a seersucker suit, highlighting a significant trend in women’s fashion for summer 2025. Traditionally associated with menswear, seersucker suits have been reimagined for women, offering a blend of classic tailoring and contemporary style. This vest and wide leg pant matching set and the lightweight, breathable fabric makes it an ideal choice for warmer months, providing comfort and coolness without compromising on sophistication.

7. Yolanda We all know Black women are the queens of making nothing into something. Fashion girlie, Yolanda is showcasing her icon style within this chic look that shows the versatility of scarves. Styled as a top, this trend is making waves in summer 2025 fashion. Transforming a simple scarf into a halter, bandeau, or wrap top offers a fresh, breezy alternative to traditional summer wear. This DIY approach not only embraces creativity but also aligns with the season’s emphasis on lightweight, breathable fabrics and sustainable fashion choices.

8. Tonia It’s giving really really gaudy and we love it! The way our girl Tonia masterfully showcases the art of accessorizing, layering an array of statement jewelry pieces that exude both elegance and individuality. Her ensembles are always accented with bold earrings, stacked bracelets, and layered necklaces, that each contribute to a cohesive yet dynamic look that captures the essence of summer 2025’s jewelry trends. This approach aligns with the season’s emphasis on personal expression through accessories, where mixing textures, metals, and styles creates a unique fashion statement. The resurgence of maximalist jewelry—characterized by oversized pieces, vibrant colors, and eclectic combinations—reflects a broader movement towards embracing boldness and authenticity in fashion. By artfully combining various elements, Tonia not only highlights her personal style but also embodies the spirit of contemporary accessorizing, where jewelry serves as a powerful tool for storytelling and self-expression.

9. Mrs. King When Q-Tip was rapping about a “Vibrant Thang” had to have theses colors and Mrs. King. Sis is looking absolutely radiant and is oozing confidence and joy. This vibrant summer ensemble that beautifully complements her rich skin tone. This season, bold hues like tangerine, guava, and cobalt blue are at the forefront of fashion, offering a fresh and energetic palette that celebrates individuality and style. For Black women, these vivid colors do more than follow trends—they enhance natural beauty, making melanin-rich skin glow with warmth and vibrancy. The interplay between these bright shades and deeper skin tones creates a striking visual harmony, allowing for expressive and empowering fashion statements.

10. Tiffany Tiffany is giving tomboy chic is this red monochromatic look. Monochromatic fashion is a trend that continues to dominate summer 2025 fashion. By embracing a single color palette, she created a cohesive look that highlights the power of simplicity in style.This outfit also off a nod at high fashion by pairing this Adidas track suit with red Giuseppe heels. Monochromatic outfits, especially in bold hues, allow for a striking visual impact while maintaining an effortless appeal. For Black women, monochromatic fashion serves as a canvas to celebrate and accentuate our rich skin tones. Whether it’s vibrant shades that pop against melanin-rich skin or neutral tones that exude understated elegance, the monochrome trend empowers us to express individuality with confidence. As seen in the post, the influencer’s choice of accessories and textures adds depth to the ensemble, proving that a single-color outfit can be both dynamic and expressive. This summer, embracing monochromatic looks is not just about following a trend—it’s about making a personal style statement that resonates with authenticity and grace.

11. Kesha Fashion influencer, Kesha embodies the essence of summer 2025 fashion by embracing a look that is both bold, fun, and flirty but deeply personal. Her ensemble showcases a brilliant mix of colors and textures, reflecting the season’s trend of self-expression through fashion. This approach aligns with the broader movement in the fashion industry that celebrates individuality and the power of personal style. Personal style is more than just clothing choices; it’s a reflection of one’s identity, values, and creativity. As highlighted in discussions about the importance of personal style, embracing one’s unique fashion sense allows for authentic self-expression and confidence. This summer, the trend is clear: fashion is about dressing on your own terms, celebrating your individuality, and making statements that resonate with who you are.

12. Bianca Nothing says confidence and style like a chic swimsuit, Her look exemplifies how Black women are slaying and redefining swimwear, embracing bold designs that celebrate curves of all sizes. Bianca is showing the girls how Amazon has become a go-to destination for diverse and inclusive swimwear options that cater to a range of body types and style preferences

13. Talisha Embracing vibrant colors that beautifully complement our complexion and our vibe has always been a Black thing.. This summer, fashion trends are all about bold hues that highlight designs that invigorate wardrobes and reflect the energetic spirit of the season. Black women like Talisha honor our legacy of long being at the forefront of fashion, using color as a powerful tool for self-expression and cultural celebration. This season, the trend continues with a focus on individuality and personal style. Some might see as too much but to us, it’s a slay.

14. Dria https://www.instagram.com/p/DKFje34SRoH/ The tomboy femme style is not just about clothing choices; it’s a form of self-expression that allows for a dynamic interplay between strength and softness. Dria is giving thick thigh and sexy AF with this mesh football jersey. The mixing athletic wear with chic elements, resulting in outfits that are both comfortable, sexy and fashion-forward.

15. Jariatu Jariatu offers a very chic fusion of comfort and elegance by pairing sleek red leggings with a classic white pump. This combination transforms a casual staple into a sophisticated ensemble, showcasing how versatile leggings can be when styled thoughtfully. The addition of pumps elevates the look, making it suitable for various summer occasions, from brunch outings to evening gatherings. This trend aligns with the broader movement in summer 2025 fashion, where traditional boundaries between casual and formal wear are increasingly blurred. Fashion enthusiasts like Jariatu are embracing the adaptability of leggings, pairing them with structured pieces like blazers or statement accessories to create polished yet comfortable outfits. The key lies in balancing proportions and textures—combining the form-fitting nature of leggings with the refined silhouette of pumps results in a harmonious and contemporary look.

16. Achieng Agutu https://www.instagram.com/reel/DIzbexfSk-Q/ Sundresses are a quintessential summer staple, offering a blend of comfort, style, and versatility. And bay our girl is serving, it’s giving skin, the color is perfect for a yacht or rooftop party. The lightweight fabrics and breezy sundresses of any silhouette makes them ideal for warm weather.

17. Kerry The goal is to everything BIG and we never miss. Stylist and style influencer, Kerry is showcasing a luxurious swim cover-up that epitomizes the elegance and sophistication of summer 2025 beachwear. This is a reflection of the current trend of transforming traditional beach attire into high-fashion statements, where cover-ups are no longer just functional pieces but integral elements of a chic summer wardrobe.

18. NeShante Fashion girlie, NeShante effortlessly elevates the classic baseball cap, showcasing how Black women are redefining this staple with a blend of sophistication and street style flair. By pairing the cap with tailored pieces, heels and bold accessories, she transforms a traditionally sporty item into a statement of personal style and empowerment. This trend reflects a broader movement in 2025 fashion, where accessories like baseball caps are no longer confined to casual wear but are integrated into diverse ensembles, from chic to avant-garde. Black women, in particular, are at the forefront of this evolution, using such pieces to express individuality and challenge traditional fashion norms. As fashion girlies too we love, the versatility of the baseball cap, it seamlessly transition styles and occasions, which is why we’re encouraging you to make it a must-have accessory this summer.

19. Briana Nobody bodies a form fitting jumpsuit like a fin ass Black woman. With confidence on 1000 Briana is serving nothing but body in this form-fitting jumpsuit—an essential look for summer 2025. Cut-out details and body-conscious silhouettes are dominating the season, and Black women are in first place and making these jumpsuits their own. This style isn’t just about turning heads—it’s about embracing our curves, celebrating our bodies, and showing up with boldness and individuality. Jumpsuits like this one effortlessly combine comfort with couture, proving that sexy and stylish can be one and the same.

20. Angelle I know we just talked about cutouts and we’ve also touched on dresses a few time but BABBBBY! We need to give it up for the dress and fashion influencer Angelle. She is giving the girls a sleek and sexy in this crochet dress by Black designer Hanifa. This form-fitting dress is a statement piece all its own and it highlights the Angele’s petite yet curvy frame. This dress definitely celebrates the beauty of the female body.