Off The Market: Idris Elba Marries Sabrina Dhowre In Morocco [PHOTOS]

Posted 14 hours ago

Sorry ladies, Idris Elba is officially off the market!

The actor, DJ and current Sexiest Man Alive married his fiancé Sabrina Dhowre in a lavish ceremony in Morocco on Friday. According to People Magazine, the ceremony took place over three days in Marrakech, Morocco and noted that there was a “huge festival party” with camels, fire dancers and dancing.

The pair first met while Elba was filming The Mountain Between Us with Kate Winslet. Smitten beyond belief, Elba popped the question to Dhowre last February.

Congrats to the happy couple and see photos from the wedding below!

 

