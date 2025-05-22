Obama-Shaped Ecstasy Pills, Cassie’s Mom Testifies, A Male Escort Named ‘The Punisher,’ & More From Week 2 Of Diddy’s Trial

As we move on to the second week of Diddy’s sex trafficking and racketeering trial, new witnesses are being called to stand to testify on his alleged behavior. new witnesses are being called to stand to testify on his alleged behavior.

During her testimony, which only lasted around 15 minutes, she testified that she got dragged into their relationship in December 2011 when she took photos of Cassie’s battered back “because she was bruised and I wanted to memorialize it.”

She says that was the first time she learned that Diddy was physically abusive towards her daughter, and it was within days of receiving an email from Cassie that made her “physically sick.”

According to ABC NY , it described a warning from Diddy that he planned to release her sextape around Christmas time, another soon after, and mentioned the threat of harming Kid Cudi while he was out of the country.

Diddy also requested $20,000 from Regina and her husband as a way to repay him for the money he invested in Cassie.

So, she took a home equity line of credit on her home, and sent him the money, which was returned to her a few days later.

She didn’t undergo cross-examination, and the next to take the stand was Sharay Hayes, a male escort who was professionally known

as “The Punisher.”

Hayes says he got the call in 2012 to head to Trump Tower on New York’s Central Park West at the request of a woman named Janet, who he later learned was Cassie.

Upon arrival for the sex party, he was asked to perform in a room with all the furniture covered in sheets and baby oil bottles in warm water.

He was initially handed $800 and told not to look at Diddy, who was also sitting in the room naked, only wearing a veil covering his face.

“I was specifically told to not acknowledge her husband. Try not to look at him. No communication between me and him,” Hayes testified, according to CNN

After the deed was done, Cassie gave him an additional $1,200, and he’d make about a dozen other visits to fulfill their fantasies.

He was cross-examined and told the defense team that Cassie didn’t seem uncomfortable, and if she had, he wouldn’t have performed.

