Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Nearly a week after Carlee Russell was reported missing, she was found safe and sound as she returned home on foot. Russell’s story raised eyebrows for some, and her sudden return raised eyebrows from the Alabama Police. A press conferences was held wednesday, where the Hoover Chief of Police Nick Derzis said he does not believe a crime was committed.

RELATED: Police: Carlee Russell Searched ‘Amber Alert’ and Film ‘Taken’ Prior To Disappearance

Police shared in Russell’s search history, which revealed that she googled terms relating to her recent disappearance. According to the evidence, Russell searched “How to take money from a register without being caught,” and “one-way bus ticket from Birmingham to Nashville,”. Sources revealed that she also googled information to find out whether an amber alert was a free or paid public service announcement.

“This investigation is not over,” Derzis said. “However, due to the public interest and, in some cases, public fear that this story has generated, we owe it to our citizens [to share] the facts that we have uncovered.”

Watch the full press conference here:

See what the public is saying about the Carlee Russell story below!

READ MORE:

RELATED: Jussie Smollett’s PAID Attackers Break Silence

RELATED; [VIDEO] Jussie Smollett’s ‘Attackers’ Re-Enact Staged Attack

#NowCarlee Trends on Social Media After Carlee Russell’s Search History is Revealed was originally published on rnbphilly.com