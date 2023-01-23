Jordan Brand x Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation Team Up For Exclusive Air Jordan 13 Sneakers

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

This collaboration between Jordan Brand and the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation is all good, baby baby.

Monday, Jan. 23, Jordan Brand announced its new collaboration with the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation for 23 pairs of exclusive Air Jordan 13 sneakers.

“This Air Jordan 13 has been reinterpreted to celebrate the legacy of The NOTORIOUS B.I.G., someone who reached for the stars, had the boldest of dreams, with the work ethic to back it up,” explained Reggie Saunders, Vice President of Entertainment Marketing for Jordan Brand.”

Wayne Barrow, Co-Chair of The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation, added, “We are excited about this collaboration of excellence and look forward to further empowering youth in our inner-city communities with educational tools and opportunities from the proceeds of the auction.”

The tongue features a silhouette of the Notorious B.I.G. along with phrases that celebrate the rapper’s determination to make it big. On tongue tags, collectors will find the terms “It was all a dream” and “If you don’t know, now you know.”

Another nice touch is the inclusion of the red and black lumberjack flannel print on the sock liner, one of Biggie’s favorite style pieces he rapped about on his classic record “Juicy.”

So Exactly How Do You Get A Pair?

Sneaker enthusiasts can head to Sotheby’s and try their luck to win one of the 23 pairs with many details that pay homage to the late Hip-Hop superstar.

A dedicated page for the auction from January 23 until February 3 for the shoes is now live. Offers begin around $2,300 – $5,200. Opening bids begin around $1.

All proceeds from the auction will benefit the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation, which aims to “empower inner city youth with educational learning instruments, sponsorships, grants, and community-based mentorship programs and campaigns, all in line with its motto, Think B.I.G. “Books Instead of Guns.”

If you need these kicks in your life and want to help out the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation, you can head here to place a bid.

Check out more photos of the Christopher Wallace Air Jordan 13 below.

