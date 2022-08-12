Virgil Forever: Nordstrom To Launch Virgil Abloh Capsule Collection

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Virgil Abloh’s impact on the culture should be forever celebrated. So Nordstrom is launching a new capsule in his honor.

As per High Snobiety, the national retail chain is about to release a collection that pays tribute to the late designer.

New Concepts@Nordstrom is pleased to announce Concept 018: Virgil Abloh Securities. In partnership with his estate, the latest iteration of New Concepts is a celebration of Virgil Abloh’s multidisciplinary practice across fashion, art, and culture.

What started as a WhatsApp conversation about reimagining retail evolved into a way to amplify the work of Virgil Abloh Securities across art, architecture, engineering, creative direction, industrial design, fashion, film, writing, and philanthropy. Virgil Abloh Securities is a Virgil Abloh-founded creative corporation that intends to maintain Abloh’s approach and ethos over the coming years.

Spanning fashion, art, music, and culture, the far-reaching practice of late visionary Virgil Abloh (1980–2021) fundamentally reshaped how we see creativity and the world around us. True to Abloh’s genre-defying practice and a myriad of simultaneous endeavors, Concept 018 unifies several of Abloh’s flagship projects under one banner. That includes his fashion label Off-White, creative studio Alaska Alaska, art store Canary Yellow, and the Church & State merchandise from Abloh’s “Figures of Speech” exhibition.

The shop features a range of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, shoes, and accessories, including an exclusive Off-White Capsule, apparel capsules from Denim Tears x Canary Yellow and American skateboarder Sal Barbier and Off-White. Concept 018 also includes Off-White fragrance as well as apparel and accessories for adults and kids from Abloh’s “Figures of Speech” exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum. Products range from $9 to $2,760.

As part of Concept 018: Virgil Abloh Securities, Nordstrom is a Major Sponsor of Virgil Abloh: “Figures of Speech,” an exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum. Nordstrom partnered with the Brooklyn Museum on the exhibition opening party in June, as well as the Brooklyn Talk series that honored the profound legacy of Abloh alongside members of his creative community. Throughout the duration of the exhibition and the New Concepts shop, Nordstrom will continue to partner on events and activations with the Brooklyn Museum, including the Social Sculpture series featuring Jian DeLeon, Men’s Fashion and Editorial Director at Nordstrom, and their Teen Night programming where Nordstrom will participate in a mentorship session.

The exhibition is open now through January 2023.

Get a better look at the collection below.

