9 Kids and Counting! A Peek At Nick Cannon’s Growing Brood

Well, another day, another dollar… and another kid for Nick Cannon!
It seems as if every time the entertainer trends in the press, it’s because he has another child on the way. And once again, that is the case, as news broke today that he welcomed his 9th kid by a 6th woman. And by the end of the year, two more of his children will be making their arrivals as well.
Regardless of the situation (because we are NOT here to judge), babies are a blessing, and we have to admit, the kids are adorable!
So, without further ado, here is a look at Nick’s growing clan of children!
This is a developing story… obviously.
1. Moroccan & Monroe (age 11)
Of course, we have to start with the OGs! Twins Moroccan and Monroe (born on April 30, 2011) are Nick’s oldest children from his one and only marriage to music icon Mariah Carey.
2. Golden Sagon (age 5) & Powerful Queen (age 1)
On Feb. 21, 2017, Nick welcomed his third child, son Golden Sagon, with model and former Miss Arizona USA Brittany Bell. Four years later, on Dec. 23, 2020, they welcomed their second child, Powerful Queen. Bell is currently pregnant with her third child (Nick’s 11th), due later this year.
3. Zion Mixolydian & Zillion Heir (age 1)
On June 14, 2021, Nick welcomed a second set of twins! He shares sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with model and DJ Abby De La Rosa, who is also currently pregnant with their third child together. This will be baby #10 for Nick, due right before his third child with Brittany Bell.
4. Zen (Passed Away at 5 Months)
Less than two weeks after Zion and Zillion’s births, Nick welcomed son Zen on June 23, 2021 with model Alyssa Scott. Sadly, Zen was soon diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer. He passed away that December at just 5 months old.
5. Legendary Love (age 2 months)
Back in January, Nick revealed that he was expecting a son with model Bre Tiesi, the ex-wife of football player Johnny Manziel. They welcomed son Legendary Love just this past July.
6. Onyx Ice (newborn)
And that, ladies and gents, brings us to the NEWEST member of the Cannon Clan! On Sept. 14, 2022, Nick welcomed his 9th child, daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, with model/photographer Lanisha Cole.
On his Instagram, he posted “Once again, today I am in awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities.”