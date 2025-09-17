NFL Week 2 Injury Recap

In week one, there were hardly any significant injuries. In week two, there were injuries to some players that could be on your fantasy football roster.

As you prepare to sift through the waiver wire and get your waiver claims in, here is what you need to know about some of the players that exited week two on the injury report.

1. Joe Burrow Source:Getty Obviously, Joe Burrow is the headliner when it comes to the injuries that happened in week two. Cincinnati’s quarterback is dealing with a Grade 3 turf toe injury. All reports suggest that Burrow will be out AT MINIMUM, three months. That means the earliest Burrow should return is Week 15. Cincinnati’s final four games are: Week 15, December 14th vs Baltimore Ravens

Week 16, December 21st at Miami Dolphins

Week 17, TBD vs Arizona Cardinals

Week 18, TBD vs Cleveland Browns If the Bengals can remain in playoff contention, then there is a chance Burrow could return this season. Jake Browning will take over the starting role for the Bengals moving forward.

2. Jayden Daniels Source:Getty Daniels suffered a knee sprain late in Thursday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers. There hasn’t been a definitive report out there yet on his status for week three. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday night that Daniels wants to give it a go, but the Commanders are trying to be cautious with their franchise quarterback. Washington will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1pm. If Daniels is held out on Sunday, then Marcus Mariota will be QB1 for the Commanders.

3. Justin Fields Source:Getty In week one, Justin Fields looked like he could be a league winner if you took him in the later rounds of your draft. Unfortunately for Fields, he really struggled in week two. In the second half, Fields was diagnosed with a concussion and is in the protocol. Tyrod Taylor stepped in for Fields and finished 7/11 for 56 yards and a touchdown. Monitor this situation closely because of Fields cannot get on the practice field on Thursday, then it is almost certain he will miss Sunday’s game in Tampa Bay.

4. Austin Ekeler Source:Getty Ekeler sustained a torn achilles in the Thursday night game, thus ending the 30-year-olds season. As a fallout, Washington’s RB room features – Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Jeremy McNichols, and Chris Rodriguez Jr. The expectation that I have is that Croskey-Merritt and Rodriguez Jr. will probably the players that get the carries. How those carries are split up, if at all, is to be determined. McNichols is someone who Washington prefers to have on passing downs because of his pass protection, blitz pickup, and his receiving ability.

5. J.J. McCarthy & Aaron Jones Sr. Source:Getty The medical staff for the Minnesota Vikings might be the busiest one out of all the teams. Is their Sunday night loss to Atlanta, J.J. McCarthy (ankle), Aaron Jones Sr. (hamstring), Ryan Kelly (concussion), Gabriel Murphy (knee), and Justin Skule (concussion) all exited on the injury report. As it pertains to McCarthy and Jones Sr., the timeline is up in the air. Kevin O’Connell said yesterday that McCarthy could miss anywhere from 2-4 weeks. As for Jones Sr. it is the fourth hamstring injury in his nine-year NFL career. He is unlikely to play in week three, but his status for week four is up in the air. Carson Wentz will be the starter for Minnesota until McCarthy can return. Jordan Mason will take over RB1 duties for the Vikings on Sunday when the Vikings take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

6. Brian Thomas Jr. Source:Getty This is a relatively new and developing situation for WR1 down in Jacksonville. He was not on the injury report going into week two against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, after the game Liam Coen said that he has been dealing with a nagging wrist injury. Considering that he played in week two, he should be good to go for week three. There is not a lot of information about the significance of the injury, but it is something to monitor moving forward. Jacksonville’s upcoming schedule is very daunting, which could be good for you if you have him on your roster. The Jaguars have the Texans (home), 49ers (road), Chiefs (home on Monday night), Seahawks (home), Rams (home, but in London), and then their bye week.