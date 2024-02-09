Listen Live
Sports

NFL Honors Award Winners

Published on February 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphics Updated Nov 2023
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
13th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

NFL Honors Award Winners

Thursday night was the 13th annual NFL Honors.

The football community gathered and celebrated excellence that occurred throughout the NFL season.

NFL Honors was hosted by Keegan-Michael Key, the show included the announcement of The Associated Press’ NFL awards and revealed the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024.

Below is the complete list of NFL Honors Award Winners who were announced at Las Vegas’ Resorts World Theatre.

RELATED: Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

RELATED: NFL Honor Red Carpet Fashion

The post NFL Honors Award Winners appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

NFL Honors Award Winners  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1. AP Most Valuable Player – Lamar Jackson – Baltimore Ravens

AP Most Valuable Player - Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens Source:Getty

2. AP Coach of the Year – Kevin Stefanski – Cleveland Browns

AP Coach of the Year - Kevin Stefanski - Cleveland Browns Source:Getty

3. AP Comeback Player of the Year – Joe Flacco – Cleveland Browns

AP Comeback Player of the Year - Joe Flacco - Cleveland Browns Source:Getty

4. AP Offensive Player of the Year – Christian McCaffrey – San Francisco 49ers

AP Offensive Player of the Year - Christian McCaffrey - San Francisco 49ers Source:Getty

5. AP Defensive Player of the Year – Myles Garrett – Cleveland Browns

AP Defensive Player of the Year - Myles Garrett - Cleveland Browns Source:Getty

6. AP Offensive Rookie of the Year – C.J. Stroud – Houston Texans

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year - C.J. Stroud - Houston Texans Source:Getty

7. AP Defensive Rookie of the Year – Will Anderson Jr. – Houston Texans

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year - Will Anderson Jr. - Houston Texans Source:Getty

8. Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year – CeeDee Lamb – Dallas Cowboys

Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year - CeeDee Lamb - Dallas Cowboys Source:Getty

9. Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year – Cameron Heyward – Pittsburgh Steelers

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year - Cameron Heyward - Pittsburgh Steelers Source:Getty

10. FedEx Air Air Player of the Year – Brock Purdy – San Francisco 49ers

FedEx Air Air Player of the Year - Brock Purdy - San Francisco 49ers Source:Getty

11. Fedex Ground Player of the Year – Christian McCaffrey – San Francisco 49ers

Fedex Ground Player of the Year - Christian McCaffrey - San Francisco 49ers Source:Getty

12. Salute to Service Award – Joe Cardona – New England Patriots

Salute to Service Award - Joe Cardona - New England Patriots Source:Getty

13. AP Assistant Coach of the Year – Jim Schwartz – Cleveland Browns

AP Assistant Coach of the Year - Jim Schwartz - Cleveland Browns Source:Getty

14. Bud Light Easy to Celebrate Moment of the Year – Tommy DeVito – New York Giants

Bud Light Easy to Celebrate Moment of the Year - Tommy DeVito - New York Giants Source:Getty

15. Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award – T.J. Watt – Pittsburgh Steelers

Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award - T.J. Watt - Pittsburgh Steelers Source:Getty

16. Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award – Bobby Wagner – Seattle Seahawks

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award - Bobby Wagner - Seattle Seahawks Source:Getty

17. NFLPA Alan Page Community Award – Calais Campbell – Atlanta Falcons

NFLPA Alan Page Community Award - Calais Campbell - Atlanta Falcons Source:Getty

18. Jim Brown Award – Christian McCaffrey – San Francisco 49ers

Jim Brown Award - Christian McCaffrey - San Francisco 49ers Source:Getty

19. Angry Run of the Year – Najee Harris – Pittsburgh Steelers

Angry Run of the Year - Najee Harris - Pittsburgh Steelers Source:Getty

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close