Source: Ethan Miller / Getty
NFL Honors Award Winners
Thursday night was the 13th annual NFL Honors.
The football community gathered and celebrated excellence that occurred throughout the NFL season.
NFL Honors was hosted by Keegan-Michael Key, the show included the announcement of The Associated Press’ NFL awards and revealed the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024.
Below is the complete list of NFL Honors Award Winners
who were announced at Las Vegas’ Resorts World Theatre.
1. AP Most Valuable Player – Lamar Jackson – Baltimore Ravens
Source:Getty
2. AP Coach of the Year – Kevin Stefanski – Cleveland Browns
Source:Getty
3. AP Comeback Player of the Year – Joe Flacco – Cleveland Browns
Source:Getty
4. AP Offensive Player of the Year – Christian McCaffrey – San Francisco 49ers
Source:Getty
5. AP Defensive Player of the Year – Myles Garrett – Cleveland Browns
Source:Getty
6. AP Offensive Rookie of the Year – C.J. Stroud – Houston Texans
Source:Getty
7. AP Defensive Rookie of the Year – Will Anderson Jr. – Houston Texans
Source:Getty
8. Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year – CeeDee Lamb – Dallas Cowboys
Source:Getty
9. Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year – Cameron Heyward – Pittsburgh Steelers
Source:Getty
10. FedEx Air Air Player of the Year – Brock Purdy – San Francisco 49ers
Source:Getty
11. Fedex Ground Player of the Year – Christian McCaffrey – San Francisco 49ers
Source:Getty
12. Salute to Service Award – Joe Cardona – New England Patriots
Source:Getty
13. AP Assistant Coach of the Year – Jim Schwartz – Cleveland Browns
Source:Getty
14. Bud Light Easy to Celebrate Moment of the Year – Tommy DeVito – New York Giants
Source:Getty
15. Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award – T.J. Watt – Pittsburgh Steelers
Source:Getty
16. Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award – Bobby Wagner – Seattle Seahawks
Source:Getty
17. NFLPA Alan Page Community Award – Calais Campbell – Atlanta Falcons
Source:Getty
18. Jim Brown Award – Christian McCaffrey – San Francisco 49ers
Source:Getty
19. Angry Run of the Year – Najee Harris – Pittsburgh Steelers
Source:Getty