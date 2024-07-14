New York Liberty Quadruple-Team Angel Reese To End Her Consecutive Double-Double Streak, X Reacts

The first-time WNBA All-Star consecutive double-double streak ended at 15 games, with Reese finishing with eight points and 16 rebounds in the

Sky ‘s 81-67 home loss to the first-place New York Liberty.

Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

WNBA X Reacts To The Moment

storms off the court when she doesn’t get it.

Angel

Reese

is shameless.”