Angel Reese Consecutive Double-Double Streak Ends
New York Liberty Quadruple-Team Angel Reese To End Her Consecutive Double-Double Streak, X Reacts
Angel Reese’s impressive WNBA-record consecutive double-double streak ended on Saturday, but some drama is involved. The first-time WNBA All-Star consecutive double-double streak ended at 15 games, with Reese finishing with eight points and 16 rebounds in the Chicago Sky‘s 81-67 home loss to the first-place New York Liberty. It was not a good shooting night for Reese, who shot 3 for 13 from the floor and went 0-5 in the second half of the game.
Reese had one final attempt to keep her streak alive on the Sky’s final possession of the game, but the New York Liberty sais aht aht aht, with four players surrounding the LSU standout, forcing her to pass the ball, leading to her streak coming to an end. “[Winning] is what’s most important to me,” Reese said, speaking about the streak on Thursday. “I think I’ve done a great job, being able to be consistent and I’ve broken the record already. So [I want to] be able to just be me and do whatever my teammates need.” The Bayou Barbie broke the WNBA record for most consecutive double-doubles last Sunday when she notched number 13, extending the streak before it ended on Saturday. The Liberty managed to take care of business even though they were short-handed, with reigning MVP Breanna Stewart and starter Betnijah Laney-Hamilton becoming the first team in the W to hit the 20-win mark. The Liberty also beat the Sky in Brooklyn on Thursday. The Sky is now 1-3 against the dominant Liberty during the season.
WNBA X Reacts To The MomentSocial media has been reacting to the Liberty going all out to see Reese’s streak end. Some praise New York Liberty for blocking Reese from “stat padding.” Account, Hater Report, accused the Liberty of “generational hating.” Another user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote, “Down 14, shot clock is off, and she’s begging for the ball to try and keep her streak alive. Then she storms off the court when she doesn’t get it. Angel Reese is shameless.” Of course, there were those defending Angel Reese, pointing to a moment in the game where she passed up on an opportunity to score her 10th point. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
