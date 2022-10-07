HomeQuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva

Geek Out: The Best Cosplay Drip From New York Comic Con 2022 So Far…

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
New York Comic Con 2022 Day 1 Cosplay Photos

Source: Bernard Smalls / New York Comic Con 2022

With the arrival of cooler temps, pumpkin spice-infused coffee, and drinks, it can only mean one thing; it’s New York Comic Con time.

The other big comic book convention in North America that celebrates all things nerdy and blerdy is back in its glory. After a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, New York Comic Con understandably took a chill pill before returning in 2021 in a limited capacity. However, the energy and enthusiasm were still there.

New York Comic Con 2022, vaccine restrictions have been lifted, but masks are still highly suggested to be worn along with your cosplay. The annual four-day event also returns in full capacity with hundreds and thousands of New Yorkers who love all things Marvel, DC, and anime converging on the Jacob K. Javits Center in Midtown Manhattan.

New York Comic Con 2022

Source: Bernard Smalls / New York Comic Con

Hip-Hop Wired, of course, is in the building to capture the incredible cosplay that cosplayers spend a lot of money and time putting together for the New York Comic Con.

While roaming the halls of the building that was once a triage center to house COVID-19 patients, chances are high that you will bump into your favorite superheroes or anime, pop culture, and video game characters.

From Spider-Man, a staple at NYCC, to Indiana Jones, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Master Chief, Goku, Link, Darth Vader, Deadpool, and Michael Meyers, they can all be seen, and it was only day one.

New York Comic Con 2022

Source: Bernard Smalls / New York Comic Con

You can hit the gallery below to see more photos from Day one of New York Comic Con 2022 and keep it locked for our continued coverage.

Photos: Bernard Smalls/ @PhotosByBeanz

The post Geek Out: The Best Cosplay Drip From New York Comic Con 2022 So Far… appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Geek Out: The Best Cosplay Drip From New York Comic Con 2022 So Far…  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. The Batman

The Batman Source:New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2022 cosplay,new york comic con

2. Michael Meyers (Halloween)

Michael Meyers (Halloween) Source:New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2022 cosplay,new york comic con

3. Peacemaker

Peacemaker Source:New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2022 cosplay,new york comic con

4. Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold Steve Austin Source:New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2022 cosplay,new york comic con

5. Mirabel Madrigal (Encanto)

Mirabel Madrigal (Encanto) Source:New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2022 cosplay,new york comic con

6. Darth Vader

Darth Vader Source:New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2022 cosplay,new york comic con

7. Rogue (X-Men)

Rogue (X-Men) Source:New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2022 cosplay,new york comic con

8. The Fantasic 4

The Fantasic 4 Source:New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2022 cosplay,new york comic con

9. Proxima Midnight (Marvel)

Proxima Midnight (Marvel) Source:New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2022 cosplay,new york comic con

10.

11. Georgie (IT!)

Georgie (IT!) Source:New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2022 cosplay,new york comic con

12. Goku & Chi-Chi (Dragon Ball Z)

Goku & Chi-Chi (Dragon Ball Z) Source:New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2022 cosplay,new york comic con

13. Master Chief (Halo)

Master Chief (Halo) Source:New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2022 cosplay,new york comic con

14. Kratos (God of War)

Kratos (God of War) Source:New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2022 cosplay,new york comic con

15. Bowser

Bowser Source:New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2022 cosplay,new york comic con

16. Waldo

Waldo Source:New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2022 cosplay,new york comic con

17. Link (The Legend of Zelda)

Link (The Legend of Zelda) Source:New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2022 cosplay,new york comic con

18. Mandalorian (Star Wars)

Mandalorian (Star Wars) Source:New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2022 cosplay,new york comic con

19. Naruto-Inspired Cosplay

Naruto-Inspired Cosplay Source:New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2022 cosplay,new york comic con

20. Catwoman

Catwoman Source:New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2022 cosplay,new york comic con

21. Thor

Thor Source:New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2022 cosplay,new york comic con

22. Deadpool

Deadpool Source:New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2022 cosplay,new york comic con

23. Indiana Jones

Indiana Jones Source:New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2022 cosplay,new york comic con

24. Aloy (Horizon Zero Dawn)

Aloy (Horizon Zero Dawn) Source:New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2022 cosplay,new york comic con

Close