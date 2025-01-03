Listen Live
26 Photos Of The Aftermath of The New Orleans Terror Attack

Published on January 3, 2025
New Orleans Terror Attack

Source: Getty Images / Getty

A horrifying act of violence unfolded early New Year’s Day in New Orleans when a pickup truck, bearing a visible ISIS flag, plowed into a crowd of revelers on Bourbon Street.

The attack, carried out by Shamsud Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old U.S. citizen and Army veteran from Texas, claimed the lives of 15 people and left 30 others injured.

The FBI has labeled the incident an act of terrorism, intensifying the investigation into the events and possible connections Jabbar may have had to extremist organizations.

Surveillance video captured the white Ford pickup truck turning aggressively from Canal Street onto the iconic Bourbon Street.

It was confirmed by the AP that Jabbar used the Turo app, a peer-to-peer car rental service, to rent the truck. RELATED: What Is Turo? A Look at The Car Rental App Connected To New Orleans Attack, Vegas Cybertruck Explosion

It accelerated past barricades and into a densely packed crowd celebrating the New Year. The carnage didn’t end there—authorities revealed that after the crash, Jabbar exited the vehicle wearing full military gear and opened fire on the responding officers.

Law enforcement quickly returned fire, fatally wounding him at the chaotic scene.

Inside the truck, investigators found an arsenal including firearms, explosives, and the ISIS flag, now a chilling centerpiece of the attack.

Authorities believe Jabbar intended to cause mass casualties, describing his actions as both “premeditated” and “calculated.”

Local law enforcement and the FBI are investigating the attack, including a possible link with a separate incident in Las Vegas that same day, when a Tesla Cybertruck exploded in front of the Trump International Hotel. Both incidents involved rental vehicles through the Turo app.
RELATED: 15 Killed, at Least 30 Injured in Terror Attack on Bourbon Street

Scroll Down For Photos Of The Attack’s Aftermath

