Netflix Users Complain Of Buffering For Tyson Vs. Paul Fight
Netflix Sucker Punched By Buffering Issues For Mike Tyson & Jake Paul Fight
Netflix is most likely the most watched streaming service in the world right now due to the upcoming super fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul from the AT&T Stadium in Texas. However, viewers on the X platform say Netflix has to get its servers together after heavy complaints of buffering on the social media website. Netflix, which has done live events in the past, snagged one of the top sports gets this year with the Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight. The decision to air the bout live isn’t outside the streamer’s wheelhouse but on Friday (November 15), it was clear that the service probably didn’t factor in the load it would put on the backend. A quick scan of X shows users complaining that their screens have stopped moving, the clarity of the images is inadequate, the audio sounds choppy, and largely everything looks as if it’s running on a dial-up modem. Boxing legends Evander Holyfield, Lennox Lewis, Cedric The Entertainer, and Rosie Perez are among the several stars in the building offering commentary and feedback on the fight, with Lewis saying that Paul is going to be running scared once he eyes Tyson across from him. We’re in the middle of watching the bout between Katie Taylor (23-1) versus Amanda Serrano (47-2-1) and so far, we’re not having the same issues. Sadly, that isn’t the case for some and we’ve got some of those reactions regarding Netflix and its buffering service below. — Photo: Getty
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Netflix Sucker Punched By Buffering Issues For Mike Tyson & Jake Paul Fight was originally published on hiphopwired.com
More from Black America Web
-
25 Best Black Christmas Movies Of All Time
-
Delusional Donald Trump Says ‘Black People Know A Scam’ While Deriding Somali Immigrants—‘Black People Love Trump’
-
The 30 Hottest Black Men In Hollywood
-
Black South Carolina Woman Files Lawsuit After White Circle K Employee Attacked Her Allegedly Causing Miscarriage