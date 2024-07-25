National Scotch Day 2024 Is Here, Celebrate With These Bottles & Cocktails #NationalScotchDay

There is a growing interest in Scotch whisky in the United States, despite the fact many fans of adult beverages still have a measured reluctance to try the spirit. For this year’s National Scotch Day (June 27), CASSIUS will share a number of bottles and cocktails that will serve as an introduction and guide to Scotch As I’ve said in previous articles in this space, Scotch whisky wasn’t always my favorite adult beverage. I have friends and associates who I would consider knowledgable drinkers who swore by the stuff but I was mostly fond of beer and American whiskey. After some trial and error and the help of my publicist friends out there, I can safely say I have a greater understanding of Scotch whisky and an even deeper appreciation for it. As my daughter would say, some people are pretty “high nose” about their whisky but we’re not into that over here. Drink what you like, learn about something you want to try, share knowledge, and further, the joy. Now let’s get to it. Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. There is a growing interest in Scotch whisky in the United States, despite the fact many fans of adult beverages still have a measured reluctance to try the spirit. For this year’s(June 27), CASSIUS will share a number of bottles and cocktails that will serve as an introduction and guide to Scotch whiskies As I’ve said in previous articles in this space, Scotch whisky wasn’t always my favorite adult beverage. I have friends and associates who I would consider knowledgable drinkers who swore by the stuff but I was mostly fond of beer and American whiskey. After some trial and error and the help of my publicist friends out there, I can safely say I have a greater understanding of Scotch whisky and an even deeper appreciation for it.As my daughter would say, some people are pretty “high nose” about their whisky but we’re not into that over here. Drink what you like, learn about something you want to try, share knowledge, and further, the joy. Now let’s get to it.Like most of the national drink holidays, National Scotch Day has roots that were hard to nail down. That said, I’ll share what I found on the Drink Holidays website. From Drink Holidays : National Scotch Day is celebrated each year on July 27, in recognition of the day in 1494 that Scotch whisky was first mentioned in the Exchequer Rolls of Scotland—in other words, the first time Scotland’s whiskies were taxed. According to the Scotch Whisky Association, Friar John Cor, a distiller at Lindores Abbey in Newburgh, was given 8 bolls of malt during 1494—a transaction recorded in Scotland’s records of royal income and expenditure. The malt was to be used for 1,500 bottles of aqua vitae—Latin for “water of life.” Aqua vitae is the distilled predecessor of the liquor we now recognize as Scotch whisky. Scotch Whisky Regulations regulate the production and sale of Scotch whisky, and legally require their national whisky to meet the following criteria: Scotch must be made in Scotland; it must be made from malted barley and water; it must be aged in oak barrels for a minimum of three years; and it must be bottled between 80-190 US proof. So, like bourbon and tequila, Scotch whisky has to follow specific rules before it goes to market. There is also the whole single malt versus blended argument when in reality, a lot of so-called single malts are also blended. The term single malt is vastly different from the single barrel term used in whiskies. What it implies is that single malts are a traditionally prepared Scotch whisky made using malt and produced by a lone distillery in Scotland. Now that we got all the wonky stuff out of the way, let’s get to the point of this National Scotch Day post and check out some of the offerings below. Remember, drink responsibly this weekend, and do check back in with us via the comments section or on social media if we missed any of your faves or you discovered new ones.— Photo: Getty

1. Ardbeg Wee Beastie Source: Ardbeg Ardbeg Wee Beastie is the latest permanent expression to join the Distillery’s Ultimate Range. At just five years old, Wee Beastie is a feisty young creature with a formidable taste. – From Ardbeg

2. Fior Scotch Source: D.L. Chandler Check out my interview with Fior’s founder, Eric Dominijanni, here. Discover the brand here.

3. Glenfiddich 12-Year-Old Sherry Cask Finish Source: Glenfiddich Glenfiddich 12-Year-Old Sherry Cask Finish, a vibrant single malt matured in traditional American and European Oak casks before finishing in rare Amontillado Sherry casks for a distinctively rich and refined taste. The Amontillado Sherry cask finishing marks a first for the distillery and its competitors. Amontillado is considered to be one of the four major dry sherries but still displays sweet notes like hazelnut and caramel. Amontillado sherry casks produced for the whisky industry are known to be extremely rare, representing only 1.8% of all sherry produced. – From Glenfiddich

4. Glengoyne 10-Year-Old Source: Glengoyne Fresh green apples, toffee, and a hint of nuttiness. This is the taste of distilling slower than anyone else in Scotland, of barley we dry by air – never peat – and of hand-selected sherry casks crafted from European and American oak. On the nose sweet, with toffee and popcorn aromas. Slightly nutty, with fresh green apples. To taste, green apples, grass, soft oak, and a hint of sweet licorice. Add a drop of water and discover notes of linseed oil and almonds. – From Glengoyne

5. Isle of Skye 8-Year-Old Source: Isle of Skye 8-year-old – this is the youngest in the Isle of Skye range. It’s the Isle of Skye 8-year blended scotch whisky (however an 8-year-old nowadays isn’t considered as young as it used to be!) But being 8 years old means that the island-peated whisky in this BLEND is at its most apparent. Peat will disappear over time so the younger the whisky the more smoke flavors you’ll find and that’s what we have here. This is a warming dram for peat lovers but with and is exactly what you need for a day’s climbing the Cullin Hills on Skye. – For Isle of Skye.

6. Mossburn Island Source: Mossburn



To enhance the characteristics we love in coastal malts, the Mossburn Casks used were first fill ex-Bourbon barrels with toasted virgin European heads, to provide additional smoky spice. – From A blend of Single Malt Scotch Whiskies distilled on the islands of Scotland.To enhance the characteristics we love in coastal malts, the Mossburn Casks used were first fill ex-Bourbon barrels with toasted virgin European heads, to provide additional smoky spice. – From Mossburn

7. Olé Olé Cocktail by Roberto Carlos Source: Old Parr Roberto Carlos and Old Parr Scotch Whisky have teamed up to create the perfect cocktail for fútbol watch parties, perfectly enjoyed with your hometown team to toast to the Goalden Moments of the game and pour out your hometown spirit.



Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Old Parr Scotch Whisky Aged 12 Years

1 oz. fresh grapefruit juice

0.5 oz. maple syrup

0.25 oz. lemon juice

3 dashes of Angostura bitters

Grapefruit slice garnish



Preparation:

Fill a cocktail shaker with Old Parr Scotch Whisky Aged 12 Years, fresh grapefruit juice, maple syrup, lemon juice and ice. Shake well and strain into a rocks glass over ice. Top with 3 dashes of Angostura bitters and garnish with a grapefruit slice. Enjoy with your hometown team and cheers with your favorite fútbol chant!

8. Piña Fizz Source: Buchanan’s Whisky Ingredients:

1.5 oz Buchanan’s Pineapple Whisky

4 oz mineral water

Tajín rim

Lime wedge garnish



Method:

Rim highball glass with Tajín. Pour Buchanan’s Pineapple into highball glass over ice

and top with mineral water. Garnish with a lime or pineapple wedge.

9. Salted Honey Old Fashioned Source: Monkey Shoulder



Ingredients:

2 parts

1/2 part honey syrup

3 dashes Angostura bitters

By Anna Mains, Monkey Shoulder Brand Ambassador

Ingredients:

2 parts Monkey Shoulder
1/2 part honey syrup
3 dashes Angostura bitters
1 strip orange peel

Method:

Combine ice and ingredients in mixing glass. Stir for 15 seconds. Strain over fresh ice in DOF/Rocks glass. Garnish with orange peel.

10. Smokehead Tequila Cask Terminado Source: Smokehead Terminado brings together Smokehead Islay single malt with tequila. It’s the meeting of two restless spirits – and the awakening of a mesmerizing whisky. There, in this tequila cask finish, fiery peat awakes with wild agave. Smoke mixes with chewy meringue. And citrus spins with sweetness. You ain’t tasted nothing like this before. – From Smokehead

11. Tamdhu 12-Year-Old Source: Tamdhu A twelve-year-old single malt exclusively matured in Sherry Oak. Natural in color with aromas of rich and enticing, iced cinnamon rolls, oak, and hints of mint. A silky texture that coats the palate with ground spice, dried fruit, and sweet sherry. – From Tamdhu

12. The Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14-year-old Source: The Balvenie The Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14-year-old single malt Scotch whisky has been matured in traditional oak whisky casks for 14 years and then ‘finished’ in casks that previously held Caribbean rum. To create the ideal finish Malt Master David C. Stewart MBE filled American oak casks with his own blend of select West Indian rums. – From The Balvenie

13. The Macallan Harmony Collection Amber Meadow Source: Mary McCartney/The Macallan The Macallan has unveiled its partnership with Mary and Stella McCartney, a first for the McCartney sisters, based on shared values deep-rooted in Scotland. The collaboration includes the third edition of The Harmony Collection – The Macallan Harmony Collection Amber Meadow. This exceptional single malt is inspired by nature to celebrate the lush and fertile lands of Scotland which connect all those who have stood upon them for generations. Created by The Macallan Whisky Maker, Steven Bremner, it offers a distinctive rich citrus and oak flavor. Amber Meadow is inspired by the sisters’ memories of their Scottish home on the west coast and their time spent at The Macallan Estate, transporting consumers to Scotland’s natural beauty. – From The Macallan

14. Torabhaig Allt Gleann Source: Torabhaig Our second release in The Legacy Series, Allt Gleann is named after one of two burns that feed the distillery. An evolution on the 2017 inaugural release, Allt Gleann introduces Laureate malted barley alongside Concerto, Safspirit M-1 yeast alongside Pinnacle MG+, and re-fill whisky barrels in maturation alongside first-fill bourbon barrels. There is a little more peat and added complexity compared to the 2017 inaugural release, elegantly showcasing the evolution of our spirit. – From Torabhaig