National Scotch Day 2024 Is Here, Celebrate With These Bottles & Cocktails #NationalScotchDay
1. Ardbeg Wee Beastie
2. Fior Scotch
3. Glenfiddich 12-Year-Old Sherry Cask Finish
Glenfiddich 12-Year-Old Sherry Cask Finish, a vibrant single malt matured in traditional American and European Oak casks before finishing in rare Amontillado Sherry casks for a distinctively rich and refined taste. The Amontillado Sherry cask finishing marks a first for the distillery and its competitors. Amontillado is considered to be one of the four major dry sherries but still displays sweet notes like hazelnut and caramel. Amontillado sherry casks produced for the whisky industry are known to be extremely rare, representing only 1.8% of all sherry produced. – From Glenfiddich
4. Glengoyne 10-Year-Old
Fresh green apples, toffee, and a hint of nuttiness. This is the taste of distilling slower than anyone else in Scotland, of barley we dry by air – never peat – and of hand-selected sherry casks crafted from European and American oak. On the nose sweet, with toffee and popcorn aromas. Slightly nutty, with fresh green apples. To taste, green apples, grass, soft oak, and a hint of sweet licorice. Add a drop of water and discover notes of linseed oil and almonds. – From Glengoyne
5. Isle of Skye 8-Year-Old
8-year-old – this is the youngest in the Isle of Skye range. It’s the Isle of Skye 8-year blended scotch whisky (however an 8-year-old nowadays isn’t considered as young as it used to be!) But being 8 years old means that the island-peated whisky in this BLEND is at its most apparent. Peat will disappear over time so the younger the whisky the more smoke flavors you’ll find and that’s what we have here. This is a warming dram for peat lovers but with and is exactly what you need for a day’s climbing the Cullin Hills on Skye. – For Isle of Skye.
6. Mossburn Island
To enhance the characteristics we love in coastal malts, the Mossburn Casks used were first fill ex-Bourbon barrels with toasted virgin European heads, to provide additional smoky spice. – From Mossburn.
7. Olé Olé Cocktail by Roberto Carlos
Roberto Carlos and Old Parr Scotch Whisky have teamed up to create the perfect cocktail for fútbol watch parties, perfectly enjoyed with your hometown team to toast to the Goalden Moments of the game and pour out your hometown spirit.
Ingredients:
1.5 oz. Old Parr Scotch Whisky Aged 12 Years
1 oz. fresh grapefruit juice
0.5 oz. maple syrup
0.25 oz. lemon juice
3 dashes of Angostura bitters
Grapefruit slice garnish
Preparation:
Fill a cocktail shaker with Old Parr Scotch Whisky Aged 12 Years, fresh grapefruit juice, maple syrup, lemon juice and ice. Shake well and strain into a rocks glass over ice. Top with 3 dashes of Angostura bitters and garnish with a grapefruit slice. Enjoy with your hometown team and cheers with your favorite fútbol chant!
8. Piña Fizz
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Buchanan’s Pineapple Whisky
4 oz mineral water
Tajín rim
Lime wedge garnish
Method:
Rim highball glass with Tajín. Pour Buchanan’s Pineapple into highball glass over ice
and top with mineral water. Garnish with a lime or pineapple wedge.
9. Salted Honey Old Fashioned
Ingredients:
2 parts Monkey Shoulder
1/2 part honey syrup
3 dashes Angostura bitters
1 strip orange peel
Method:
Combine ice and ingredients in mixing glass. Stir for 15 seconds. Strain over fresh ice in DOF/Rocks glass. Garnish with orange peel.
10. Smokehead Tequila Cask Terminado
Terminado brings together Smokehead Islay single malt with tequila. It’s the meeting of two restless spirits – and the awakening of a mesmerizing whisky. There, in this tequila cask finish, fiery peat awakes with wild agave. Smoke mixes with chewy meringue. And citrus spins with sweetness. You ain’t tasted nothing like this before. – From Smokehead
11. Tamdhu 12-Year-Old
A twelve-year-old single malt exclusively matured in Sherry Oak. Natural in color with aromas of rich and enticing, iced cinnamon rolls, oak, and hints of mint. A silky texture that coats the palate with ground spice, dried fruit, and sweet sherry. – From Tamdhu
12. The Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14-year-old
The Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14-year-old single malt Scotch whisky has been matured in traditional oak whisky casks for 14 years and then ‘finished’ in casks that previously held Caribbean rum. To create the ideal finish Malt Master David C. Stewart MBE filled American oak casks with his own blend of select West Indian rums. – From The Balvenie
13. The Macallan Harmony Collection Amber Meadow
The Macallan has unveiled its partnership with Mary and Stella McCartney, a first for the McCartney sisters, based on shared values deep-rooted in Scotland. The collaboration includes the third edition of The Harmony Collection – The Macallan Harmony Collection Amber Meadow. This exceptional single malt is inspired by nature to celebrate the lush and fertile lands of Scotland which connect all those who have stood upon them for generations. Created by The Macallan Whisky Maker, Steven Bremner, it offers a distinctive rich citrus and oak flavor. Amber Meadow is inspired by the sisters’ memories of their Scottish home on the west coast and their time spent at The Macallan Estate, transporting consumers to Scotland’s natural beauty. – From The Macallan
14. Torabhaig Allt Gleann
Our second release in The Legacy Series, Allt Gleann is named after one of two burns that feed the distillery. An evolution on the 2017 inaugural release, Allt Gleann introduces Laureate malted barley alongside Concerto, Safspirit M-1 yeast alongside Pinnacle MG+, and re-fill whisky barrels in maturation alongside first-fill bourbon barrels. There is a little more peat and added complexity compared to the 2017 inaugural release, elegantly showcasing the evolution of our spirit. – From Torabhaig
15. Wolfie's Whisky
Sir Rod Stewart’s blended Scotch whisky Wolfie’s Whisky, embodies Rod’s reputation as ‘the Cockney Scotsman’ and pays tribute to his Scottish heritage and cheeky chappie image. The 40% ABV blended Scotch is a marriage of grain whisky and malt whiskies, resulting in a lightly peated, smooth final blend, distilled on the banks of Loch Lomond by an expert team with decades of whisky-making know-how. With its unique blend of rock ‘n’ roll roots, and Scottish and American heritage, Wolfie’s is bringing something new to the Scotch whisky market. Wolfie’s Blended Scotch Whisky is wonderfully balanced with flavors of warming cinnamon, fresh vanilla and baked apple. The whisky has a delicate taste of sweet peat and pears in syrup before finishing with candied citrus peels and a gentle oak spice. – From Wolfie’s
