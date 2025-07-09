N.O.R.E. Remembers Pusha T Yelling At Him Over Pharrell Interview Amid Drake Beef

Pusha T and his brother Malice have been promoting their long-awaited Clipse album, Let God Sort Em Out, which has led to the former discussing his personal beef with Drake and the ramifications of his battle with Kendrick Lamar.

N.O.R.E., one of the prominent figures in Hip-Hop, who hosts the Drink Champs podcast, recently sat down with Bootleg Kev to discuss how the beef he once observed created a rift between Push and Pharrell.

After the “Story of Adidon” drama, Pharrell was a guest on Drink Champs when N.O.R.E. pestered him about his musical tastes, asking him, “Pusha T or Drake?”

The peacemaker that he is, Pharrell answered, “both.”

More than remaining neutral, P admits he was in contact with Drake during the beef.

“We’ve talked several times. I love Drake. Even in the middle of all that stuff … he said super nice and kind things to me on the DM and in public,” he said. “Neither one of them are into problems. They don’t like it, like, it’s unnecessary. But they’re both people who, when they feel like they’re being pushed to a limit, they gotta do what they gotta do.”

That set Pusha T off, and he called N.O.R.E. to air out his grievances.

“It’s the first time I ever heard Pusha T raise his voice,” N.O.R.E. remembers.

He says an irate Pusha said, “How the f-ck is our boy doing that!? Drake wouldn’t have picked both of us. Drake would’ve picked him!”

“And I’m like, ‘Pusha, this is one time I’m shutting the f-ck up. I’m gonna let you vent…” he recalled telling him.

Despite the lashing he received from Pusha, N.O.R.E. said he appreciated the moment with Pharrell because it shows how human he is and that he is not down with street beef. He said he even remembers his first time meeting him and P telling him not to commit any crimes around him because he has no problem snitching.

