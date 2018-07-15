#MyMamaSaid: This Cardi B Throwback Photo Has The Internet Exploding With Hilarious Memes

Posted July 15, 2018

Not only does Cardi B have one of the hottest albums out right now, she’s also the subject of one of the most hilarious memes we’ve seen all summer.

See, it all started when she shared a throwback photo of herself on social media with her hand on her hip looking like the block’s biggest know-it-all. Of course, Black Twitter took it and ran with it using the hashtag #MyMamaSaid.

Here are some of our favorite ones.

