Moneybagg Yo Cops Ari Fletcher A Custom Rolls-Royce, Lint Pocket Twitter Discusses

Moneybagg Yo, still riding the creative wave showcased on his fourth studio album A Gangster’s Pain, certainly eased the pain of his girlfriend, Ari Fletcher, for her birthday. The 29-year-old Memphis rapper gifted Fletcher a custom Rolls-Royce and five Birkin bags and the brokies of Lint Pocket Twitter have thoughts.

Via social media, Ari Fletcher showed off her birthday haul, which included the custom matte Black Rolls-Royce with pink grill detailing reportedly valued at $330,000. The interior of the ride was indeed immaculate and there were bags inside the car along with a glittering display and other perks. In the caption for the post, Fletcher showed her appreciation for Bagg’s big gifts.

“He go crazy every time Thank you so much baby! You always go above and beyond! WTF @moneybaggyo You the f*cking GOAT,” Fletcher wrote in the post showing off the car. Additional posts include Fletcher showing off a brilliant diamond necklace with the caption reading, “And y’all know my best friend don’t f*cking play about me I love it!!!!! @arrogant_tae123 I love you! @jewelryunlimited.”

Fletcher’s birthday bash was held at Atlanta’s Allure Gentlemen’s Club with the theme “Ari’s Players Club” which featured exotic dancers, a bevy of rides, and some of Fletcher’s family, friends, and true day ones.

Earlier this year, it appeared that Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher were on the outs but things are definitely patched way back together if these gifts are any indication. ON Twitter, the discussion about the pair’s relationship had both their names trending and we’ve got the reactions below.

Photo: Getty

