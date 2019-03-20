Money! Cardi B Cast In Stripper Revenge Drama With J-Lo And Keke Palmer

Cardi B continues to prove that she isn’t going anywhere, but up.

The “Money” rapper has signed on to her first film, a stripper revenge drama with Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer, Crazy Rich Asians’ Constance Wu and Transparent’s Trace Lysette.

According to Deadline, writer-director Lorene Scafaria’s upcoming movie Hustlers is inspired by a 2016 New York Magazine article. It follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.

Clearly, this will be a perfect role for the Grammy-winning rapper, who we know was an exotic dancer turned reality star turned rapper…and now actress.

“We could not have asked for a more exciting or talented lineup of performers to join our cast,” said Adam Fogelson, Chairman of STXfilms.

“STX is thrilled to reunite with Jennifer, Elaine and Benny to bring this unexpected, entertaining and often shocking story to the big screen for audiences worldwide.”

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work with this dynamic group of women,” added Scafaria.

“We’re grateful to have assembled such a powerhouse cast and can’t wait to start filming at the end of the week.”

Filming will begin on March 22, 2019 in New York City.

Of course, Twitter is all a buzz about this eclectic casting news:

