Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One arrives in theatres this week and we’re proud to be among the select critics who have already seen the film.

Fret not because we’re not about to leave you hanging! See what we did there? As to be expected, Tom Cruise is back in fine form doing daredevil stunts that will leave your jaw dropped open. He’s not the only one either. This movie introduces a new leading lady in Hayley Atwell and favorites like Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Vanessa Kirby are back and better than ever. There are also scene stealing newcomers like Pom Klementieff and Greg Tarzan Davis and the story itself has a villain that most of the real world has some very understandable concerns about.

We attended the world premiere of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One in Rome where we spoke to the film’s stars and director/writer Christopher McQuarrie about the music that they listened to as inspo while making the movie and getting ready for the premiere.



Unfortunately we couldn’t get Tom Cruise to name names — but we really can’t blame him. He was reluctant to open up about his favorite artists out of fear that other artist friends might take offense.

What would you do if you were him?

‘Mission Impossible’ Playlist: All The Music That Got The ‘Dead Reckoning Pt. 1’ Stars Into Stunt Mode was originally published on globalgrind.com