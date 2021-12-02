HomeCelebrity News

Miracle Watts & Tyler Lepley Were The Sexiest Couple At The ‘Harlem’ Premiere In NYC

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 01, 2021

Source: Gotham / Getty

Miracle Watts and Tyler Lepley are officially the sexiest couple. The duo, who solidified their relationship on social media just a few weeks ago, attended the Harlem premiere in NYC and served us up some sexy PDA while celebrating the launch of the show.

Lepley stars in the new Prime Video series starring Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Jerrie Johnson, Shoniqua Shandai and Jasmine Guy; created, written and executive produced by Tracy Oliver.

The entire cast gathered at The AMC Magic Johnson Theater in New York City for an extravagant red carpet and premiere party. In an un related clip, Miracle and Tyler give us a glimpse into their bedroom with a steamy video of them grinding on each other during a hosting engagement.

Check out the couple and the rest of the cast at the premiere, below:

Miracle Watts & Tyler Lepley Were The Sexiest Couple At The ‘Harlem’ Premiere In NYC  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Tyler Lepley and Miracle Watts

Tyler Lepley and Miracle Watts Source:Getty

Tyler Lepley and Miracle Watts attend Prime Video’s “Harlem” Premiere Screening and After Party at AMC Magic Johnson Theater on December 01, 2021 in New York City.

2. Meagan Good

Meagan Good Source:Getty

Meagan Good attends Prime Video’s “Harlem” Premiere Screening and After Party at AMC Magic Johnson Theater on December 01, 2021 in New York City.

3. Grace Byers and Meagan Good

Grace Byers and Meagan Good Source:Getty

Grace Byers, Meagan Good attend Prime Video’s “Harlem” Premiere Screening at AMC Magic Johnson Theater on December 01, 2021 in New York City. 

4. Jerrie Johnson, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, Meagan Good

Jerrie Johnson, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, Meagan Good Source:Getty

Jerrie Johnson, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai and Meagan Good attend Prime Video’s “Harlem” Premiere Screening and After Party at AMC Magic Johnson Theater on December 01, 2021 in New York City. 

5. Jasmine Guy

Jasmine Guy Source:Getty

Jasmine Guy attends Prime Video’s “Harlem” Premiere Screening and After Party at AMC Magic Johnson Theater on December 01, 2021 in New York City. 

6. Robert Ri’chard and Meagan Good

Robert Ri'chard and Meagan Good Source:Getty

Robert Ri’chard and Meagan Good attend Prime Video’s “Harlem” Premiere Screening and After Party at AMC Magic Johnson Theater on December 01, 2021 in New York City.

7. Jasmine Guy and Trai Byer

Jasmine Guy and Trai Byer Source:Getty

Jasmine Guy and Trai Byers attend Prime Video’s “Harlem” After Party at Harlem Parish on December 01, 2021 in New York City. 

More From BlackAmericaWeb
Related Galleries
Gabrielle Union hair
Gabrielle Union Casted As Tootie In ABC's 'Facts Of Life' Live Reenactment Gets Split Reactions From Fans
Happy Birthday Zoë Kravitz: 20 Photos Of The Hollywood Star That Took Our Breath Away
Celebrities React To News Of Virgil Abloh’s Passing After Secret Battle With Cancer
Remembering Virgil Abloh: Twitter Reacts To The Death Of A Fashion Revolutionary
Happy Veterans Day! 15 Famous Black Folks Who Served In The Military
Close