Social Media Thinks There Is Beef With Punch Of TDE & SZA

Mind Ya Biz: Social Media Thinks There Is Beef With Punch Of TDE & SZA

Published on December 26, 2024
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Backstage Terrence “Punch” Henderson, the president of Top Dawg Entertainment and, according to his bio, SZA‘s manager, found himself at the center of social media discussions regarding the talented songstress. Although we haven’t been able to determine all the fine points, fans on social media believe there is beef between SZA and Punch, but in typical TDE fashion, those on the outside aren’t privy to the facts. SZA has been enjoying plenty of fanfare lately after the surprise drop of her SOS Deluxe: Lana project, a reissue of 2022’s SOS. The singer, real name Solána Rowe, posted and later deleted comments Punch reading, “And to be clear, I love Punch deeply! NO ONE should be attacking him or being cruel on my behalf. Sometimes people grow apart, and that’s okay.”

We’ve tried to find the original space where the CTRL singer wrote the comment but only the Hip-Hop screenshot accounts online are pushing this supposed split. However, upon deeper examination, Punch still has in his bio that he’s still SZA’s manager and eagle-eyed fans are slowly realizing that the beef is something they may have imagined, seizing upon the past creative rifts. A quick scan of the (formerly?) feuding twosome’s social media accounts doesn’t seem to point to any issues. Punch’s timeline seems to give the most direct clues that whatever transpired is behind the two and that it’s all peace and love. “Also, nothing real can be threatened. Relax ppl. lol,” read one X reply with another reading, “SMH. Change your bio and everything goes haywire. Sheesh. I’m beginning to suspect some of you guys don’t fancy me very much.” Punch’s last reply on X featured him asking fans what their favorite songs from SOS Deluxe: Lana was, sharing a couple of his selections. On X, fans are still trying to make this beef with SZA a thing. We’ve got reactions from all sides below. Listen to SOS Deluxe: Lana below. https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js — Photo: Getty window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () { setTimeout(function () { var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ]; s.async = true; s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js&#8217;; el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el); }, 1000) });

Mind Ya Biz: Social Media Thinks There Is Beef With Punch Of TDE & SZA was originally published on hiphopwired.com

