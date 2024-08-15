Michael Rubin’s “Breakfast Club” Interview Ripped by Social Media
Michael Rubin’s “Black on Black Hate’ Interview” Comments Gets Him Dragged on Social Media
The Breakfast Club interview led to some awkward statements about Black culture, sparking serious backlash on social media. On Wednesday (August 14), Michael Rubin was a guest on The Breakfast Club. The Fanatics CEO appeared on the show to promote his upcoming Fanatics Fest convention in New York City, but left many online upset with some of his statements about Black culture. The hosts asked him about his annual Fourth of July parties in the Hamptons which many elite celebrities such as Jay-Z and Tom Brady attend in all-white attire. The conversation soon moved to a photo of Rubin hugging Lil Baby from behind. The photo led to numerous comments from trolls, upsetting Rubin. “I think that was pathetic. I think it was a joke,” Rubin said. “You know what I hate? Watching a Black person try to take a Black person down. That’s f—ked up. Lil Baby is one of the best human beings in the planet.”Michael Rubin’s
Rubin didn’t stop there, defending Meek Mill from jokes made about an infamous viral video he was in. “When I see the narrative of, a really good friend of mine like Meek, and people are trying to… Again, if he was gay — which there’s not one gay bone in his body — who cares, number one,” he said. “If people wanna be gay, it is 2024. Who the f**k cares? Number two, there’s not a gay bone in his body, so why do people wanna lie about that? Why do people want to change the narrative of a bet he made with me to hurt him?” He’d then express his generalized thoughts about Black culture.“That is the one thing I’ve learned about, you know, look, I’m just being blunt because it’s me,” he began. “It’s the one thing I’ve learned about Black culture that I don’t like is that Black hate on hate.” Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy stepped in to challenge Rubin, but slightly. “I’m probably going to get killed for saying this because I’m a white rich guy,” Rubin said. Charlamagne Tha God replied, “I’m glad you’re saying it openly. If this is the conversations that are being had amongst [your people], I want to hear this.” Social media users weren’t as diplomatic, blasting Rubin for being a “culture vulture” and the hosts for not being firm enough with their pushback. Check out the responses to Rubin’s remarks below.
1. Schoolboy Q
2. Devanttay
3. Candice Marie Benbow
4. RobbyRav
5. David Dennis Jr.
6. Tk9ersny
7. Dee Greezy
8. DYNAMICS
9. Lawrence Burney
Michael Rubin’s “Black on Black Hate’ Interview” Comments Gets Him Dragged on Social Media was originally published on hiphopwired.com
More from Black America Web