Megan Thee Stallion Has Been A Style Maven Since Her Comeback And These Looks Prove It

Megan Thee Stallion has been stylishly shutting it down, period! The H-town hottie took a hiatus after the Tory Lanez trial. But she popped back on the scene with a style vengeance that will go down in history.
Before Megan’s comeback, her last Instagram post was of her gracing Forbes as the first Black woman on the 30 under 30 cover. After dropping that news, the “Savage” rapper went silent on social media while she focused on bravely showing up for herself in the court of law. Months after her silence, Megan hit us over the heads with her Vanity Fair Oscar Party look, and all we could say was, “Damn!”
From her natural tresses to her classy Alexander McQueen White House look, our favorite hot girl has returned better than before. Therefore, it’s only right that we take time to pay homage to all the fashion moments she’s created since her stylish second coming. Without further ado, below are Megan Thee Stallion’s fly comeback fashion looks.
1. Bach Mai
Megan’s first public appearance since her hiatus was at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and she nailed it! She gave body, hair, and glam in this Bach Mai look, and we will never forget it!
2. Alexander McQueen
Our girl came back and went straight to the White House to represent in this classy Alexander McQueen dress. We love that the frock gave a hint of sexiness with its plunging neckline and also a bit of classic style with its Aline skirt.
3. Reworked Paco Rabanne
Megan stopped the internet in this reworked Paco Rabanne look that was curated by none other than Law Roach. This throwback garb mirrored a 1997 Paco Rabanne set that was popping then, but even more fabulous on Megan now.
4. Defaience
Megan went hard yet again at the CMT Awards in this dreamy blue and white Defaience gown. The sexy side hip cutout took this dress over the edge, and the matching white hoop earrings complemented the look perfectly.