Megan Thee Stallion Will Perform At Kamala Harris Rally
Megan Thee Stallion Will Perform At Upcoming Rally For VP Kamala Harris In Atlanta, The Hotties & K-Hive Are Hyped
Kamala Harris is quickly rallying Democrat support after President Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign and backed his VP as the Democratic Nominee for POTUS. Now, she has one of the most prominent artists in the world backing her, Megan Thee Stallion. Megan Thee Stallion is ensuring she is on the right side of history. Unlike her peers in the Hip-Hop space, such as Swae Lee, Sexxy Red, Lil Pump, and other irrelevant acts, Megan Thee Stallion isn’t stumping for Donald Trump, but she will be twerking for Harris.
Now, before yall lose your sh*t, she will cement her support for the MVP and hopefully the 47th President of the United States when she takes the stage during Harris’ first Presidential Rally in Atlanta, which was ironically the death of the current President Joe Biden’s campaign following a poor debate performance. https://www.instagram.com/p/C-BrQldxWqz/ Thee Stallion is the latest musician to support VP Harris. Beyoncé let the world know she was down with the Harris campaign by allowing her to use her song “Freedom” as walkout music. It was also featured in the first television ad announcing her presidential campaign. John Legend will be at the DNC in August, where Harris will undoubtedly earn the nomination as the Democrat’s choice to take on Donald Trump in the upcoming election. Taylor Swift is also rallying her Swifties to support VP Harris and ensure that Trump does not regain the White House. Cardi B has shown support for Vice President Harris but has stopped short of endorsing her, conditioning her support on Harris securing a ceasefire in Gaza. Hopefully, Cardi B knows that VP Harris can’t make that happen alone. Still, Harris has made it clear after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that it’s time for the war to end, and a two-state solution should be the end goal. Compared to the Republicans rolling out acts like Kid Rock, Amber Rose, and other musical acts that no one gives a damn about, the Democrats have an all-star lineup looking to help our MVP finally break the glass ceiling that Hillary Clinton fell short of doing during the 2016 election. As expected, the Hotties and the K-Hive are excited about the news of Megan Thee Stallion performing at the VP Harris rally. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.
