Megan Thee Stallion Puts F**K Boys On Notice With “Plan B,” The Hot Girls Are Loving It

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

After premiering her unreleased “diss” track “Plan B” at Coachella, Megan Thee Stallion finally answered our prayers and dropped it on our heads, and now the city boys are down, and the city girls are back up.

Starting Friday (Apr.22), Megan Thee Stallion has officially declared it will be another Hot Girl Summer. The Houston rapper flexes her bars in her latest record, “Plan B,” which many call a “diss track” geared towards a lame ex who dropped the ball or her short nemesis Tory Lanez. Whoever the sharp bars were directed at, they are definitely feeling the effects because they land very well.

The song features Thee Stallion channeling her inner Lil’ Kim over Jodeci’s “Freek’n You (Mr. Dalvin Freek Mix),” which also features Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon and Ghostface Killah. Ahead of testing the track at Coachella, Thee Stallion teased it, mentioning she had a song in the chamber, tweeting, “I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping.”

Based on the response after she premiered the record during her Coachella performance, she was not lying because the ladies are eating this song up and side-eyeing the ain’t sh*t men in their lives.

The tweets have been pouring in since she happily announced the song was out with an Instagram post featuring a photo of a satisfied-looking Megan Thee Stallion, who just smoked her competition. In the caption, she said, “run it up hotties” and they have most certainly obliged.

“Megan Thee Stallion Plan B is 10/10. One Twitter user wrote that this song is about to piss off all the XY chromosomes & I need more,” one Twitter user wrote.

“All of these words were in the bible,” another Twitter user wrote, referring to the song’s lyrics.

It’s pretty clear Megan Thee Stallion, aka Tina Snow has another BIG OLE hit on her hands with “Plan B.” You can peep more reactions to the song in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion Puts F**K Boys On Notice With “Plan B,” The Hot Girls Are Loving It was originally published on hiphopwired.com