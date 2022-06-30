Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion Had All of Twitter Thirsty

Megan Thee Stallion reminded the world that her twerking skills are still top-tier.

Earlier in the week, Megan Thee Stallion had everyone on social media saying DAMN when she decided to hop on camera and show off her legendary twerking skills. Rocking some Nike biking shorts and in the company of some close friends shook what her momma gave her.

One of her friends got a personal invitation to the Megan Thee Stallion body party when the 27-year-old Houston rapper decided to bless her with a lapdance that made everyone jealous.

As expected, the thirst reactions poured following Thee Stallion’s twerk fest from her hotel room. “The first thing I saw when I logged onto IG. My day is MADE! @theestallion,” one Twitter user wrote, speaking about the “Thot Sh*t” crafter’s cheeks.

“If God gave me a choice between a Cam Newton super bowl win or a 3 minute lap dance from Megan Thee Stallion, the decision is obvious,” another Twitter user hilariously wrote. If you’re wondering what his choice would be, he’s definitely choosing the lapdance.

Thee Stallion, noticeably absent from Sunday’s BET Awards, did her twerking overseas where she was performing across the pond at UK’s Glastonbury Festival. While on stage, Mega Thee Stallion used her time to call out the Supreme Court for overturning Roe V. Wade.

She even expressed being embarrassed about being a Texas native.

“You know it wouldn’t be me if I didn’t take a second to call out these stupid-ass men,” Thee Stallion said. “Texas really embarrassing me right now, y’all. That’s my home state. The motherf**king hot girls and hot boys do not support this bulls**t. My body, my motherf**king choice.”

You can peep more reactions to Megan Thee Stallion’s twerk video below.

—

Photo: Shirlaine Forrest / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Twitter With Her Top-Tier Twerking Skills was originally published on hiphopwired.com