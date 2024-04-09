Entertainment

Meet MaamiNextDoor; Model on PartyNextDoor’s ‘P4’ Album Cover

Published on April 9, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphics Updated Nov 2023
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW - Day 1

Source: Samantha Burkardt / Getty

In the world of social media, with billions of users around the globe, it is only a matter of time before a ‘no face no trace’ case is cracked. There has been an uproar about the latest PartyNextDoor album, but more importantly, the artwork it features. Social media has been able to cover the mystery figure of the hour, Model and influencer, @maaminextdoor,

The artwork of the album features an image of a naked woman in doggystyle position, sending shockwaves throughout the internet. for a generation that has been accustomed to sexually charged images.

According to sources, MaamiNextDoor had no idea that her photoshoot would cause such a rift. MaamiNextDoor told complex that she did no put much thought into her actions upon posing. She was involved in the artwork of someone of who she was a huge fan of, and with her being comfortable in her skin, it was not crossing a boundary of hers to pose nude.

“I thought that it was dope. I’m a very “comfortable in my body” type of person, so I didn’t think twice about it. I was just like, ‘Alright, I’m shooting for PartyNextDoor right now. Let’s get into my mode.’” MaamiNextDoor said. “I didn’t think anything of it. I was mostly worried about the positions that I was in because my legs were burning.”

PartyNextDoor is expected to released his ‘P4’ album Friday, April 26th.

Meet the Model on PartyNextDoor’s ‘P4’ Album Cover, MaamiNextDoor below!

READ MORE:

RELATED: Drake Says New PartyNextDoor Music Is on the Way

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Doesn’t Appreciate PARTYNEXTDOOR Implying That He Ghostwrote Her Latest Song

RELATED: Here’s How PARTYNEXTDOOR Responded To Nicki Minaj And Ghostwriting Allegations

Meet MaamiNextDoor; Model on PartyNextDoor’s ‘P4’ Album Cover  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

28.

29.

30.

31.

32.

33.

34.

35.

36.

37.

38.

39.

40.

41.

42.

43.

44.

45.

46.

47.

48.

49.

50.

Trending
50 items
Entertainment

Meet MaamiNextDoor; Model on PartyNextDoor’s ‘P4’ Album Cover

News

Ex-Bad Boy Artist G. Dep Released from Prison After Serving 13 Years

Good News

Multiple Grammy-Award Winning Gospel Recording Artist and Renowned Pastor Hezekiah Walker Set to Break Ground on East Brooklyn Affordable Housing Development

Style & Fashion

Rihanna Serves Naughty Nun Realness On ‘Interview’ Magazine’s Spring Issue, And Fans Aren’t Happy

Pop Culture

Megan Thee Stallion Is On A Winning Streak – Next Up Is ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

Pop Culture

Ernie Hudson’s Toned Physique At 78 Has Social Media In An Uproar

2019 Urban One Honors - Arrivals
Entertainment

Rip Michaels’ Suffering Heart Attacks & Heartache, Finds Laughter Amid Adversity

Sports

Who Is Dawn Staley?: 5 Things You Should Know About The South Carolina Gamecocks Head Coach

Close