Meek Mill Caught Slippin’ With Two Snow Bunnies, Fans Get Their Dr.Umar On

Meek Mill caught heat online after a Dubai pic surfaced of him cozied up with two “snow bunnies.”

The picture, snapped by an onlooker, shows Meek in swim trunks, arms wrapped around the waists of the two women, flashing a wide, carefree grin. What might’ve seemed like a harmless fan moment quickly turned into a digital roast session.Fans were quick to call Meek Milly out for his choice of company, accusing the Philly rapper of turning his back on Black women. With memes and commentary flying, many referenced Dr. Umar Johnson’s infamous slogan: “Black queens forever, snow bunnies never.” Critics argued that, as a prominent figure in the Black community, Meek should be more mindful of the messages his actions send, especially in an era where representation and solidarity still matter deeply.Adding fuel to the fire, fans brought up the recent controversies surrounding Shannon Sharpe, warning Meek to tread carefully in public spaces, particularly when it comes to interactions with women. While there’s no indication Meek did anything beyond pose for a quick picture, the internet’s judgment came fast and loud. As usual, Meek has yet to respond publicly, but the message from many online seems clear. Check out some of the reactions below