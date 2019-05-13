Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, Congresswoman Maxine Waters & More Join Tom Joyner For The One More Time Experience #TJMS25

In February, Tom Joyner announced his “One More Time” Experience would be a “celebration” and boy was it ever. The Multi-City tour kicked off the sold-out MGM National Harbor with music, love, and surprises! The iconic “Baddest Band In The Land” Maze, Featuring Frankie Beverly, Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul were announced for the kick-off concert but were soon joined by Hip-Hop pioneer DJ Kool, “Superwoman” Karyn White and Congresswoman Maxine Waters!
“What better way to say thank you to the people I owe my career to! I hope everyone will be as excited as I am to celebrate with good music, good fun and good hugs! We have 25 years worth of partying to achieve, so let’s do it together, with the ultimate One More Time Experience” Joyner said in a February press release and last night was in fact just that. Fans of the “Flyjock” danced, laughed and partied all night long to the music that Joyner used to bring us together during his legendary career which ended with a toast to his fans, one more time.
See some of the most amazing moments below.
1. Tom Joyner One More Time ToastSource:Radio One D.C.
May 10th, 2019: Tom Joyner toasts with Huggy Lowdown, Vic Jagger, Chris Paul and others to close out Tom Joyner: One More Time tom joyner
2. Maze Featuring Frankie BeverlySource:Radio One Digital
May 10th, 2019: Tom Joyner & Maxine Waters on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly maze featuring frankie beverly
3. Maze Featuring Frankie BeverlySource:Radio One Digital
May 10th, 2019: Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly maze featuring frankie beverly
4. Maze Featuring Frankie BeverlySource:Radio One Digital
May 10th, 2019: Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, Tom Joyner & Maxine Waters on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly maze featuring frankie beverly
5. Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, Tom Joyner & Maxine WatersSource:Radio One Digital
May 10th, 2019: Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, Tom Joyner & Maxine Waters on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly maze featuring frankie beverly
6. Maze Featuring Frankie BeverlySource:Radio One Digital
May 10th, 2019: Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly maze featuring frankie beverly
7. Tom JoynerSource:Radio One D.C.
May 10th, 2019: Tom Joyner on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland tom joyner
8. Tom JoynerSource:Radio One D.C.
May 10th, 2019: Tom Joyner on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland tom joyner
9. Tom JoynerSource:Radio One D.C.
May 10th, 2019: Tom Joyner on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland tom joyner
10. Tom JoynerSource:Radio One D.C.
May 10th, 2019: Tom Joyner on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland tom joyner
11. Tom JoynerSource:Radio One D.C.
May 10th, 2019: Tom Joyner on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland tom joyner
12. Tom JoynerSource:Radio One D.C.
May 10th, 2019: Tom Joyner on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland tom joyner
13. Tom JoynerSource:Radio One D.C.
May 10th, 2019: Tom Joyner on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland tom joyner
14. Tom JoynerSource:Radio One D.C.
May 10th, 2019: Tom Joyner on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland tom joyner
15. Tom JoynerSource:Radio One D.C.
May 10th, 2019: Tom Joyner on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland tom joyner
16. Tom JoynerSource:Radio One D.C.
May 10th, 2019: Tom Joyner on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland tom joyner
17. Tom JoynerSource:Radio One D.C.
May 10th, 2019: Tom Joyner on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland tom joyner
18. Tom JoynerSource:Radio One D.C.
May 10th, 2019: Tom Joyner on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland tom joyner
19. Tom JoynerSource:Radio One D.C.
May 10th, 2019: Tom Joyner on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland tom joyner
20. Tom JoynerSource:Radio One D.C.
May 10th, 2019: Tom Joyner on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland tom joyner
21. Tom JoynerSource:Radio One D.C.
May 10th, 2019: Tom Joyner on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland tom joyner
22. Tom JoynerSource:Radio One D.C.
May 10th, 2019: Tom Joyner on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland tom joyner
23. Tom JoynerSource:Radio One D.C.
May 10th, 2019: Tom Joyner on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland tom joyner
24. Tom JoynerSource:Radio One D.C.
May 10th, 2019: Tom Joyner on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland tom joyner
25. Tom JoynerSource:Radio One D.C.
May 10th, 2019: Tom Joyner on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland tom joyner
26. Tom JoynerSource:Radio One D.C.
May 10th, 2019: Tom Joyner on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland tom joyner
27. Tom JoynerSource:Radio One D.C.
May 10th, 2019: Tom Joyner on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland
28. Maze Featuring Frankie BeverlySource:Radio One Digital
May 10th, 2019: Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly
29. Maze Featuring Frankie BeverlySource:Radio One Digital
May 10th, 2019: Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly
30. Maze Featuring Frankie BeverlySource:Radio One Digital
May 10th, 2019: Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly
31. Maze Featuring Frankie BeverlySource:Radio One Digital
May 10th, 2019: Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly
32. Maze Featuring Frankie BeverlySource:Radio One Digital
May 10th, 2019: Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly
33. Maze Featuring Frankie BeverlySource:Radio One Digital
May 10th, 2019: Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly
34. Maze Featuring Frankie BeverlySource:Radio One Digital
May 10th, 2019: Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly
35. Maze Featuring Frankie BeverlySource:Radio One Digital
May 10th, 2019: Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly
36. Maze Featuring Frankie BeverlySource:Radio One Digital
May 10th, 2019: Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly
37. Maze Featuring Frankie BeverlySource:Radio One Digital
May 10th, 2019: Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly
38. Maze Featuring Frankie BeverlySource:Radio One Digital
May 10th, 2019: Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly
39. Maze Featuring Frankie BeverlySource:Radio One Digital
May 10th, 2019: Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly
40. Maze Featuring Frankie BeverlySource:Radio One Digital
May 10th, 2019: Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly
41. Maze Featuring Frankie BeverlySource:Radio One Digital
May 10th, 2019: Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly
42. Maze Featuring Frankie BeverlySource:Radio One Digital
May 10th, 2019: Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly
43. DJ KoolSource:Radio One Digital
May 10th, 2019: von stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland dj kool
44. DJ KoolSource:Radio One Digital
May 10th, 2019: von stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland dj kool
45. DJ KoolSource:Radio One Digital
May 10th, 2019: von stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland dj kool
46. Karyn WhiteSource:Radio One Digital
May 10th, 2019: Karyn White on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland karyn white
47. Karyn WhiteSource:Radio One Digital
May 10th, 2019: Karyn White on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland karyn white
48. Karyn WhiteSource:Radio One Digital
May 10th, 2019: Karyn White on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland karyn white
49. Chris PaulSource:Radio One Digital
May 10th, 2019: Chris Paul on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly chris paul
50. Chris PaulSource:Radio One Digital
May 10th, 2019: Chris Paul on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly chris paul
51. Chris PaulSource:Radio One Digital
May 10th, 2019: Chris Paul on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly chris paul
52. Chris PaulSource:Radio One Digital
May 10th, 2019: Chris Paul on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly chris paul
53. Chris PaulSource:Radio One Digital
May 10th, 2019: Chris Paul on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly chris paul
54. Chris PaulSource:Radio One Digital
May 10th, 2019: Chris Paul on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly chris paul
55. Chris PaulSource:Radio One Digital
May 10th, 2019: Chris Paul on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly chris paul
56. Chris PaulSource:Radio One Digital
May 10th, 2019: Chris Paul on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly chris paul
57. Chris PaulSource:Radio One Digital
May 10th, 2019: Chris Paul on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly chris paul
58. Karyn WhiteSource:Radio One D.C.
May 10th, 2019: Singer Karyn White performs live at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor at Oxon Hill, Maryland karyn white
59. Karyn WhiteSource:Radio One D.C.
May 10th, 2019: Singer Karyn White performs live at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor at Oxon Hill, Maryland karyn white
60. Karyn WhiteSource:Radio One D.C.
May 10th, 2019: Singer Karyn White performs live at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor at Oxon Hill, Maryland karyn white
61. Karyn WhiteSource:Radio One D.C.
May 10th, 2019: Singer Karyn White performs live at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor at Oxon Hill, Maryland karyn white
62. Karyn WhiteSource:Radio One D.C.
May 10th, 2019: Singer Karyn White performs live at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor at Oxon Hill, Maryland karyn white