Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, Congresswoman Maxine Waters & More Join Tom Joyner For The One More Time Experience #TJMS25

In February, Tom Joyner announced his “One More Time” Experience would be a “celebration” and boy was it ever. The Multi-City tour kicked off the sold-out MGM National Harbor with music, love, and surprises! The iconic “Baddest Band In The Land” Maze, Featuring Frankie Beverly, Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul were announced for the kick-off concert but were soon joined by Hip-Hop pioneer DJ Kool, “Superwoman” Karyn White and Congresswoman Maxine Waters!

“What better way to say thank you to the people I owe my career to! I hope everyone will be as excited as I am to celebrate with good music, good fun and good hugs! We have 25 years worth of partying to achieve, so let’s do it together, with the ultimate One More Time Experience” Joyner said in a February press release and last night was in fact just that. Fans of the “Flyjock” danced, laughed and partied all night long to the music that Joyner used to bring us together during his legendary career which ended with a toast to his fans, one more time.

See some of the most amazing moments below.

Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, Congresswoman Maxine Waters & More Join Tom Joyner For The One More Time Experience

1. Tom Joyner One More Time Toast Source:Radio One D.C. May 10th, 2019: Tom Joyner toasts with Huggy Lowdown, Vic Jagger, Chris Paul and others to close out Tom Joyner: One More Time tom joyner

2. Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly Source:Radio One Digital May 10th, 2019: Tom Joyner & Maxine Waters on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly maze featuring frankie beverly

3. Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly Source:Radio One Digital May 10th, 2019: Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly maze featuring frankie beverly

4. Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly Source:Radio One Digital May 10th, 2019: Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, Tom Joyner & Maxine Waters on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly maze featuring frankie beverly

5. Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, Tom Joyner & Maxine Waters Source:Radio One Digital May 10th, 2019: Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, Tom Joyner & Maxine Waters on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly maze featuring frankie beverly

6. Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly Source:Radio One Digital May 10th, 2019: Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly maze featuring frankie beverly

7. Tom Joyner Source:Radio One D.C. May 10th, 2019: Tom Joyner on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland tom joyner

28. Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly Source:Radio One Digital May 10th, 2019: Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly

29. Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly Source:Radio One Digital May 10th, 2019: Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly

30. Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly Source:Radio One Digital May 10th, 2019: Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly

31. Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly Source:Radio One Digital May 10th, 2019: Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly

32. Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly Source:Radio One Digital May 10th, 2019: Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly

33. Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly Source:Radio One Digital May 10th, 2019: Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly

34. Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly Source:Radio One Digital May 10th, 2019: Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly

35. Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly Source:Radio One Digital May 10th, 2019: Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly

36. Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly Source:Radio One Digital May 10th, 2019: Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly

37. Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly Source:Radio One Digital May 10th, 2019: Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly

38. Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly Source:Radio One Digital May 10th, 2019: Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly

39. Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly Source:Radio One Digital May 10th, 2019: Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly

40. Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly Source:Radio One Digital May 10th, 2019: Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly

41. Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly Source:Radio One Digital May 10th, 2019: Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly

42. Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly Source:Radio One Digital May 10th, 2019: Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly

46. Karyn White Source:Radio One Digital May 10th, 2019: Karyn White on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland karyn white

49. Chris Paul Source:Radio One Digital May 10th, 2019: Chris Paul on stage at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland maze featuring frankie beverly chris paul

58. Karyn White Source:Radio One D.C. May 10th, 2019: Singer Karyn White performs live at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor at Oxon Hill, Maryland karyn white

