Marsai Martin Celebrated Her 19th Birthday At Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance World Tour,’ Other Celebrities Also Attend Atlanta’s Final Night

Marsai Martin didn’t want to miss out on the Renaissance World Tour fun in Atlanta. She joined other celebrities, and thousands of Atlanta Bey Hive fans, on the closing night.

By now you’ve probably seen the celebrity attendees who slayed the first and second nights of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in BEY-TL. Nearly everyone seemed to be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Atlanta event.

Bedroom Kandi owner, Kandi Burruss, rented out a VIP suite and slayed with several of her Atl celebrity friends, such as Monyetta Shaw, Rasheeda Frost, and Porscha Williams. Summer Walker dazzled in a wide-brim Diva Moda Fashioncouture hat that we are still talking about. And Chloe Bailey gave us a black sexy latex moment. All on the first night. Whew!

But the fashions, iconic styles, and celebrity sightings did not stop then. Holding to its reputation as Black Hollywood, Atlanta showed up for the closing night of Beyoncé’s tour. Attendees were just as star-studded and iconic.

Actress and producer Marsai Martin celebrated her 19th birthday with Queen Bey. The new Clinique Ambassador’s look was everything. She paired wide visor frames with a Tom Ford silver strapless dress. We love the stylish and sophisticated young woman she is growing up to be.

NeNe Leakes and Monyetta Shaw also attended, returning to sing along with Beyoncé for the second time. And Real Housewives of Atlanta Peaches, including Sheree Whitfield and Marlo Hampton, joined in on the fun.

Whether we see videos the first, second, or third night, the Atlanta tour gives us all serious FOMO. According to viral footage, Queen Bey closed her shows with three added songs on her performance list. The now “highest-grossing female tour artist” added “Thique,” “All Up in Your Mind,” and an updated version of “Drunk in Love.”

With upcoming stops in cities such as Tampa, Miami, and New Orleans, we can’t wait to see which other celebrities go see the former Destiny’s Child leader. See pictures of Marsai Martin and other celebrities at the Renaissance World Tour below.

Marsai Martin Celebrated Her 19th Birthday At Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance World Tour,’ Other Celebrities Also Attend Atlanta’s Final Night was originally published on hellobeautiful.com