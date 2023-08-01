Mark Jackson Unexpectedly Fired From ESPN, Twitter Reacts

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Just weeks after some 20 personalities were let go, Mark Jackson’s another on-air talent that’s joining the job hunt.

The former NBA player took to Twitter with a lengthy message acknowledging the firing, which came as a complete surprise to him.

“This morning, unexpectedly, I was informed that my services were no longer needed at ESPN,” Jackson wrote on Twitter Monday night. “Although shocked and dismayed with the suddenness of it all, I would like to thank ESPN and all the staff of the NBA ESPN crew for allowing me to be a part of the organization for the past 15+ years.”

It was barely a month ago that Jackson’s broadcasting partner (and former coach) Jeff Van Gundy was let go.

“It’s been an honor to sit beside two LEGENDS in the business who are like brothers to me, Mike Breen and Jeff Van Gundy… Lisa Salters is a GOAT and like a sister to me and I’m proud of the work she continues to do,” he added in the classy message. “I wish greater measures of success to the new ESPN team. May they continue to elevate this game that has given me a home and a life.”

The news was first confirmed by columnist Peter Vecsey earlier in the afternoon and revealed that Jackson still had two years left on his contract.

Jackson getting the boot from ESPN may lead to his return to the NBA coaching bench.

The Brooklyn native was a standout at St. John’s University in the mid-80s and went on to get drafted by the New York Knicks in the first round of the 1987 draft. He’d go on to play for the Los Angeles Clippers, and Indiana Pacers, before a stint with the Raptors and doubling back to the Knicks before ultimately retiring in the mid-2000s.

He made the transition to coaching thereafter with the Golden State Warriors and played a major role in putting together the dynasty that consisted of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. However, he’d only last three seasons after being marred by allegations of homophobia.

See how social media’s reacting to Jackson’s firing below.

Mark Jackson Unexpectedly Fired From ESPN, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com