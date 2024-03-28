Pop Culture

Mariah The Scientist Allegedly Fights One Of Young Thug’s Old Lovers [Video]

Published on March 28, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphics Updated Nov 2023
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Mariah The Scientist Performs At Electric Brixton

Source: Burak Cingi / Getty

According to Neighborhood Talk, Mariah The Scientist got busy last night. The video shows the ATL artist getting into a physical altercation with another woman. Sources say Mariah was fighting with one of Young Thug’s baby mothers, Cleotrapa.

Thugger & Mariah The Scientist have been dating since 2021 and look to be going strong. The Stoner rapper is currently in jail facing RICO charges.

RELATED: Does Young Thug Have a New Boo?! Meet ATL Baddie, Mariah The Scientist [Photos]

RELATED: Remembering The Life of Young Thug’s Sister, Angela Grier [Photos]

RELATED: Young Thug’s RICO Trial Delayed Until Next Year After Co-Defendant Stabbed In Jail

HOMEPAGE

Mariah The Scientist Allegedly Fights One Of Young Thug’s Old Lovers [Video]  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Trending
20 items
Pop Culture

Mariah The Scientist Allegedly Fights One Of Young Thug’s Old Lovers [Video]

News

Touré Claims Diddy Made Sexual Pass At Male Relative, Allegedly

News

Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed

Entertainment

Michael Jackson’s Estate Claim They Paid The Singer’s Mother Over $55M

News

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Alleged “Drug Mule” Arrested In Miami

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
News

Report: Sean “Diddy” Combs Homes Raided by The Feds

Entertainment

Diddy Sells Off All Of Revolt TV Shares To Anonymous Buyer

Entertainment

Russell Simmons Served With Lawsuit Defamation Papers In Bali

Close