Marcus Smart Traded To The Memphis Grizzlies In 3-Team Deal, Twitter Blinks In Ja Morant

The 2023 NBA draft hasn’t happened yet, but groundbreaking trades are being completed.

One of the teams poised to make the Finals this year was the Boston Celtics, but the squad couldn’t make it past the Eastern Conference Finals and has decided to make some significant changes.

As part of a 3-trade deal, the Celtics are sending Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies. The Celtics are receiving Kristaps Porzingis from the Wizards, a 2023 25th pick from the Grizzlies and a 2024 protected top-four 2024 first-round pick from the Warriors. The Wizards get Tyus Jones from the Grizzlies, as well as Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala, and a 35th pick in the 2023 draft from the Celtics.

With all these major changes happening for three teams, one of the biggest is the Celtics gaining Porzingis as the 7-footer looks to live up to the hype from being drafted almost 10 years ago as the fourth pick.

But even bigger than what the Celtics are receiving is losing Marcus Smart, who’s been an integral part of the team for the last nine years and is the longest-tenured player.

ESPN’s NBA insider Brian Windhorst gave some context on Boston’s surprising decision to give up Smart, and it could have something to do with a serious Malcolm Brogdon injury that’s removed him from all trade talks.

Brogdon was initially supposed to be a part of another three-team that still included Washington, but instead of the Grizzlies, the Los Angeles Clippers were involved.

“Malcolm Brogdon, who was the key piece going from Boston to the Los Angeles Clippers in this [canceled] deal, Brogdon has a health issue, a health issue that as I understand, is so significant, that not only can the Celtics not do this trade, there’s probably no Malcolm Brogdon trade that they can do in the short term,” Windhorst said on Thursday’s episode of Get Up.

