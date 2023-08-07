Luscious Celebrity Looks From LaQuan Smith We Love

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

LaQuan Smith is synonymous with sexy celebrity style and fashion. The Queens-born designer gets it right every single time.

LaQuan’s designs are for the woman who fully embraces her power, presence, and effervescent femininity. She is bold in her demands, fierce in her actions, and unapologetic in her ways.

Starlets like Lori Harvey, Beyoncé Knowles, La La, Serena Williams, Ciara, and most recently, Kelly Rowland have all been seen donning the sultry designs. Whether gracing a red carpet, walking down a runway, or flexing on a yacht, LaQuan’s clothing seems perfect for every occasion. The connection between the womenswear designer and the women in them is kismet.

Women from all walks of life wear the popular brand. This past week, LaQuan’s work went to the White House when Vice President Kamala Harris wore a custom piece on a date night to see Queen Bey.

Attending the DC stop of the Renaissance World Tour, Madame VP paired the gold sparkly LaQuan Smith top with white wide-leg pants and matching pointy pumps.

The VP’s shirt retails for $725 but is currently on sale. The top is almost sold but may be restocked.

The Fashion Girlies Love LaQuan Smith

LaQuan has been dressing women through his self-named designer brand since 2008. He was in his early 20s at the time.

Since then, LaQuan established himself as a fashion force. Mentored by the late Andre Leon Talley, LaQuan’s New York Fashion Week shows are celebrity studded and highly anticipated. Fashion lovers can’t wait to see what he will take down the runway next. And LaQuan is a 2022 Council of Fashion Designers of America’s (CFDA) “Womenswear Designer of the Year” award nominee.

As we look forward to NYFW, we’ve compiled a list of top LaQuan Smith celebrity fashions on Instagram. Kelly Rowland, who showed out on August 7, tops our list.

Check out LaQuan’s fashionistas below.

