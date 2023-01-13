Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The model has gone Instagram official with actor Damson Idris, but of course, he’s the one that posted the boo’d up pictures.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, Idris took to his Instgram Stories to post two photos. One was a picture of Harvey holding two giant stacks of cash to her ears with a caption that read “The Plug.” However, it was the second post that sent the internet ablaze as it was Harvey smiling with her eyes closed and she’s wrapped in Idris’ arms. The accompanying caption read “Happy Birthday Nunu” and a heart emoji.

Lori Harvey has been linked to some high profile men in the past, most publicly Michael B. Jordan. The two dated for over a year and gave little reason for the breakup, but Harvey did recently hint at red flags she’s experienced in previous relationships during an episode of Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt with Teyana Taylor.

“If you’re too close to your exes, that’s a red flag. I’m very much in a space right now where I’m not doing anything that’s gonna compromise my peace and happiness, so I think just taking control, making sure you maintain your power, don’t give your power away to anybody… is the key to truly being happy in or out of a relationship.”

See how Twitter’s reacting to the alleged new couple (with plenty of Michael B. Jordan jokes) below:

Lori Harvey Goes Instagram Official & Adds Damson Idris To Her Collection, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com