HIp-Hop is no stranger to tragedy, just this year alone, we lost artists including DMX, Biz Markie, Black Rob and earlier today (Nov 16), 36-year-old Young Dolph became a victim to street violence in his own hometown.

The rap community is at a current standstill given the shocking news of Memphis-by-way-of-Chicago rap sensation being killed today in Downtown Memphis. Per Fox 13 Memphis, law enforcement confirmed that Dolph, born Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., was the victim of a shooting that occurred at the Makeda’s Butter Cookies shop in Memphis.

Maurice Hill, who owns the shop, told his staff that Dolph walked in to buy cookies when someone drove and shot him around 1 p.m. local time As photos of the crime scene started hitting the Internet, some noted that they could see Dolph’s vehicle in the parking lot

In addition to heartfelt messages on social media from his peers and fans alike, music fans are looking back at his music, live performances and interviews during his time on Earth. We were grateful to have a chance to speak with Dolph during his 2019 visit to the land. Take a look at a few moments from that day below.

Long Live Young Dolph: An Exclusive Look Back At Pictures Of His Posted On The Corner Visit was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com