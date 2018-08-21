Social media was on fire after news broke the Michael Cohen has surrendered to the FBI. Donald Trump‘s former fixer and attorney reportedly pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations and multiple counts of bank and tax fraud. No word on what the reported plea deal entailed, but it may keep him out of jail.

Social media was loving every minute of Cohen’s fall from Trump Tower. Check out the most hilarious (and Blackest!) reactions.

LOL! The Blackest Reactions To Michael Cohen’s Guilty Plea Deal was originally published on newsone.com