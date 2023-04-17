Watch Lil Uzi Vert’s Alter Ego ‘Leslie’ Go Viral, Eats Cockroach in Thailand

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Uzi Vert recently debuted a new alter ego, named ‘Leslie’, who’s going viral for eating a cockroach on camera while touring in Thailand.

Uzi took to Instagram to introduce his new persona to his millions of fans. As imagined, the comment section didn’t take long to populate with plenty of folks wondering what exactly was going on.

Then, in typical Uzi fashion, he ate a cockroach, which apparently isn’t that big of a deal in the Asian country.

Lil Uzi Vert is overseas for the Rolling Loud Thailand festival, which went down in Pattaya City in Thailand. The festival also included artists Cardi B, Rick Ross, Chris Brown, Travis Scott, and others.

While a lot of the comments were simply questioning why Uzi was doing what he was doing, not everyone was upset with it. Some folks praised the musician for being himself, and not allowing his brand to be tied up into something that he’s ‘supposed’ to be.

