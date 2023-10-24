Lil Uzi Vert Announces Plans to Retire After Luv is Rage 3 Album

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Uzi Vert’s musical career appears to be coming to an end. Monday, October 23rd, on the second night of his Pink Tape tour in Chicago, Lil Uzi Vert announced that his upcoming album will be his last album.

“I came to this conclusion not too long ago,” Uzi told the crowd. “I was gonna wait ’til later to say it but, you know, I’m dropping Luv Is Rage 3 and Luv Is Rage 3 will be my last album.”

You could hear the disappointment in many fans as there was a resounding “No!” that echod all throughout the venue. Uzi settled the sadness with the promise of another tour.

“Relax. It’s okay, after Luv Is Rage 3, I guess I will go on another tour.” Lil Uzi Vert said, which was followed by a huge celebratory applause. “But after that, I wanna try to live a normal life.”

Lil Uzi Vert has not declared a released date for Luv Is Rage 3, but expresses extreme gratitude for the patience that his fanbase continues to exude.

“Thank you for all your support and thank you for supporting me on my decision,” Uzi said. “I’ll make sure that I give it my all on Luv Is Rage 3 this time because we gotta keep the legacy going. Thank you.”

