Lil Fizz OnlyFans Sex Tape Leaks Online…B2K Fans Unimpressed

It must be Freaky February because another sex tape has leaked !

B2K member, Lil Fizz is trending online and all over social media after his OnlyFans sex tape allegedly leaked on Twitter.

Hours after Nelly’s alleged post and delete of his fellatio video that went viral, Lil Fizz’s video started circulating and fans seem to even more disappointed!

While some called Nelly a “shrimp”, others found his package to be their cup of tea, but as for Fizz, fans seem to unanimously vote on it being a “mushroom”. The Lil Fizz OnlyFans leaked video showed the singer’s manhood, as he pleased and released himself. For all B2K fans who may have gushed and fantasized over what Lil Fizz was working with, their imagination may not have been exactly what they hoped for.

Nelly however issued a public apology after accidentally leaked his own NSFT video to his Instagrams story. He said, “I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family; this is unwanted publicity for her/them. This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public.”

Let’s see if Lil Fizz speaks out about his leaked tape as well.

You can see the Lil Fizz video HERE.

