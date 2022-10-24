Remembering The Vibrant & Hilarious Leslie Jordan In His Best Social Media Moments

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Comedian and actor Leslie Jordan died today (Oct. 24) after a car crash in Hollywood. Jordan is known for his roles in “Will and Grace” and “American Horror Story,” but his fame grew in a series of viral social media moments. We honor the extraordinary talent with a gallery of some of our favorites.

Jordan sadly passed at 67 years old. Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizbeth Lomeli told The Times Jordan was behind the wheel of a BMW when he crashed into the side of a building at Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street in Hollywood at 9:30 a.m. The longtime actor and writer was declared dead at the scene.

In 2006, the Emmy award-winning actor won for his performance as Beverly Leslie in the hit TV series “Will and Grace.” It was in 1989 that Jordan got his big break in the business when he was cast in the first season of “Murphy Brown.” His 30-year career was marked by his memorable roles in TV shows such as “Bodies of Evidence” and “Hearts of Afire.”

Jordan became even more popular after starring in NBC’s “Will and Grace,” as well as stints on Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story” franchise and “The Cool Kids,” where he played queer, confident senior citizen Sid Delacroix.

The younger generations probably remember the entertainer from the early months of the pandemic in 2020. As we were all held captive in our homes, the Chattanooga, Tenn, native quickly found viral stardom online. Jordan would post highly comedic and entertaining content to his social media accounts, amassing 5.8 million followers, just by being himself. Everyone loved Jordan.

He often posted twice a day for nearly 80 days, talking about his day in the life during quarantine, reacting to the latest in pop culture and music or dancing and prancing around his home.

Leslie Jordan will certainly be missed.

Let’s remember him in his most entertaining social media moments below:

Remembering The Vibrant & Hilarious Leslie Jordan In His Best Social Media Moments was originally published on globalgrind.com