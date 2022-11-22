Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Latto is still riding the wave of her massive hit “Big Energy” and a slew of nominations including winning Song Of The Year honors at this year’s BET Awards for the track. However, the Clayton County, Ga. native is currently trending on Twitter for reasons opposite of her accolades after 130 songs from Latto were leaked and reportedly featured reference tracks from ghostwriters.

Latto, 23, engaged in a bitter public feud with Nicki Minaj, which spilled over into the veteran Queens rapper alleging that her younger counterpart employs a team of ghostwriters. To her credit, the former Mulatto fessed up to using writers yet stood her ground virtually against Minaj and the legion of Barbz who launched an all-out digital assault on behalf of the Pink Friday star.

Among the 130-song pack, several references reportedly featuring rapper London Jae were present across the releases. This in turn sparked fans of Minaj to highlight the earlier beef and even dragged BIA, Coi Leray, and others into the fracas. Right now, the mudslinging on all sides is at an all-time high despite the news largely breaking into the wee. hours of Tuesday morning (Nov. 22).

In the midst of the songs being leaked, it was learned that “Sex Lies,” a track that in its official form featured Lil Baby, originally had Tory Lanez as the vocal feature.

If anyone is worried about Latto and her state of mind in the wake of the leak, she certainly isn’t that disturbed after posting a pretty provocative video to TikTok that was reshared via her Twitter page.

We probably didn’t get all the fine details right as it is very late on our side. Whatever we need to clean up will happen later on Tuesday. For now, check out the reactions below.

—

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

The post Latto Trends After 130 Songs Leaked, Barbz Stir Up The Mess appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Latto Trends After 130 Songs Leaked, Barbz Stir Up The Mess was originally published on hiphopwired.com