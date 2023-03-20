Latto Flamed on Twitter, Brags About Bringing Loaded Gun to Airport

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

On Friday Latto decided to take to social media to recount an instance where she was arrested for bringing a loaded gun to the airport in Los Angeles. Twitter wasn’t impressed.

The ‘Big Energy’ rhymer engaged in conversation on the social media network when a fan asked for more information about a couple bars she dropped on “Boom, Pt 2”, a new song from Melloo Buckzz that she features on. When one fan tweeted out “I got lok’ed up in da airport.. GODAMN forgot da gun,”, Latto quickly tweeted back “True story!!!”.

She went on to explain: “Went to LAX w a loaded glock 17 in my Birk got locked & let out in a few hours lmaooo booked a $75k jet to my show in Alabama & still made it on time! no cap in my rap TUH”.

While some fans were rocking with the explanation, others called Latto out for her ‘Ja Morant-esque’ behavior about the whole situation. For those that don’t know, Morant is an NBA superstar who was suspended by the league for detrimental conduct, stemming from several different situations involving Morant and firearms.

Whether the story is true or not, gun crimes can be serious legal matters. Especially in federally controlled areas, like airports. Thankfully Latto apparently didn’t encounter too much trouble because of this situation, but here’s to hoping that she moves a lil more smooth from here on out.

Check out the full exchange below, then keep scrolling to see what some folks thought about Latto’s latest gun story!

