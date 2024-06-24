Latto Brings Out Usher at Birthday Bash ATL 2024 [PHOTOS]

It was a night of surprises at the State Farm Arena as ATL’s finest reunited on stage. During Latto’s set at Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash, Usher unexpectedly appeared, delivering a memorable performance that had the crowd buzzing.
Big Latto performed hits like “Put it on da Floor” and “Sunday Service,” she has earned respect around the hip-hop game for her confident lyricism, amazing beats, and unapologetic style. Her journey to headlining Birthday Bash ATL 2024 was far from easy. From performing at the Birthday Bash Block party as a kid, to opening up Birthday Bash, to coming out as 21 Savage’s surprise guest, to now headlining the WHOLE SHOW! Check out the full recap below.
