Larsa Pippen Blames Relationship With Malik Beasley On COVID Brain, Social Media Calls Her Out

Larsa Pippen is back in the spotlight to discuss a relationship she regrets, and it’s not the one with her ex-husband’s former teammate’s son, better known as Marcus Jordan. Instead, it’s another basketball-related former fling with current Detroit Pistons player Malik Beasley, which she talked about on a recent episode of The Jason Lee Show. 28-year-old Beasley was married at the time, and 50-year-old Pippen admits that she should have listened when Lee told her not to start seeing him during the COVID-19 pandemic. The two were spotted holding hands at a mall, and The Real Housewives of Miami star says things between them were still very fresh at that point, blaming the quickness on COVID brain. “I just met him that day. That was a mistake, but I had COVID brain,” she said. “I feel like guys like me, is that weird?” The isolation of the pandemic got to her, and she insists he initiated it. “I was stuck in my house, I hadn’t gone anywhere, and he was there,” she added. “He was like, ‘Let me come see you, let me come see you.’ And I thought, ‘Okay, come see me.’” With her being a reality star and him an NBA player, the publicity got a bit messy because Beasley was still legally married to his estranged wife, Montana Yao, with whom he shares two kids. The two later divorced in March 2025, long after Pippen and Beasley’s four-month relationship ended in 2021, which sources tell People was because of distance. Their degrees of separation dwindled again in 2023 when the Utah Jazz traded Beasley to the Lakers, where her son Scottie Pippen Jr. was playing at the time. Larsa, though, says there was no beef between the players. “They had a conversation when they were on the same team, and it was fine,” Pippen said. “It wasn’t like we had a really bad breakup or anything. But at the same time, who am I supposed to date? The landscaper?” Since breaking up with Jordan in early 2024, Pippen has moved on to dating former professional basketball player Jeff Coby, and they’re reportedly planning to get married in November. See social media’s reaction to Pippen speaking about her relationship with Beasley below.
