Klay Thompson & Megan Thee Stallion Team Up For Workout Video, The Hotties Love It

Love it, or hate it, but Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson have quickly become one of the most talked-about couples in the world, and they are letting the world know how into each other they truly are.

We haven’t come up with a cute nickname for the couple yet; we will leave that job to the Hotties. However, Thee Stallion and Thompson are indeed in love.

After the Houston Hip-Hop star cleverly soft launched the couple by dropping a bikini thirst trap with her boo strategically placed in it so eagle-eyed fans could spot him, followed up by the sharpshooter dropping his own clever hint that Megan Thee Stallion is driving his boat, the couple made it official at Meg’s Pete & Thomas Foundation inaugural gala in New York City.

The two superstars in their respective areas were definitely into each other, with Thompson gushing over the leader of the Hot Girl movement every time he spoke about her.

Thompson even confirmed that the love between the two is so real that his rapper bae blessed him with a $300K Audemars Piguet timepiece.

To make it even more official, Klay Thompson has officially made it into Thee Stallion’s popular social media workout reels, and he even helped her with the hilarious voiceover workout, which surely got a collective awwwwwwww from folks on social media.

As you can imagine, the hotties and others are eating this moment up. One fan wrote in response to the video, “I love them.”

Another fan added, on X, formerly Twitter, “nah i stan them now….. Klay funny asf.”

In the comment section under Meg’s post, the celebs are also down with the Klay/Thee Stallion connection.

“Team work makes the dream,” Juicy J wrote with Tamar Braxton adding, “Sister *fire emojis* this is the one.”

We’re rooting hard for this couple, both Thee Stallion and Thompson deserve happiness. Those still bringing up body counts and other non-important factors, you can kick all the rocks.

Klay Thompson & Megan Thee Stallion Team Up For Workout Video, The Hotties Love It was originally published on hiphopwired.com

