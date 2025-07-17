Listen Live
Pop Culture

Klay Thompson & Megan Thee Stallion Hard Launch With Red Carpet Debut, Social Media Weighs In

Published on July 17, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

After they both sneakily posted each other on Instagram, Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson have finally claimed each other in public.

While walking the red carpet at the ESPYs would have been the most elite way of stunting, the new couple kept it more low-key. Instead, they made their red carpet debut Wednesday evening at her inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala at Gotham Hall in New York City.

The foundation’s mission is to give back to women, children, and senior citizens in underserved communities through education, safe housing, and healthcare. Megan’s vision may have originated in her hometown of Houston, but the nonprofit’s goal is to expand its reach globally.

The two were all smiles as they matched, with Megan rocking a black gown with a bedazzled belt while Thompson wore a classic black tux and a white button-up, finishing the look with a black bow tie.

Now that the romance is confirmed, Meg has no problem talking about how happy she is in her new relationship, with some subtle shots about why she retrospectively wasn’t satisfied with previous partners.

“I have never dated somebody so kind,” the rapper told Page Six. “This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy.”

She added, “I just never dated somebody like him before, and I’m just grateful that he’s here by my side and he feels the same way about me.”

She has previously publicly dated now-jailed rapper Tory Lanez, Pardison Fontaine, NBA player Torrey Craig, and was even linked to DaBaby at one point. 

Thompson didn’t speak to the media, instead letting Meg shine on her big night, but he said enough when he posted photos of the recent Bahamian vacation he shared with her. In the carousel post, there were a couple of photos that teased Meg without showing her face. It came just days after the rapper posted her own photo dump with a man who looked a lot like the four-time NBA champ lounging poolside behind her. 

The much-deserved vacation comes before it’s time for the Dallas Mavericks star to start gearing up for the 2025-26 season with a sidelined Kyrie Irving, a reasonably new teammate in Anthony Davis, and the hyped new rookie Cooper Flagg.

Now that the two are official, see social media’s reaction to the hard launch below.

Klay Thompson & Megan Thee Stallion Hard Launch With Red Carpet Debut, Social Media Weighs In  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

More from Black America Web
Trending
10 Items
Style & Fashion

10 Must-Have Fashion Pieces For The Summer

6 Items
Sports

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Looks From The 2025 ESPYs Featuring Champions, Style Icons & Some Of Our Favorite Celebrity Couples

20 Items
News

20 Famous Faces You FORGOT Were in Prison

Celebrity

Barack & Michelle Obama Joke About Relationship Woes Amid Divorce Rumors: ‘It Was Touch And Go For A While’

20 Items
Entertainment

20 Black Movies That Flopped But Are Now Certified Classics

10 Items
Entertainment

10 Essentials Every Student Needs for the First Day of School

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
58 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close