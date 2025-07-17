Klay Thompson & Megan Thee Stallion Hard Launch With Red Carpet Debut, Social Media Weighs In

After they both sneakily posted each other on Instagram, Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson have finally claimed each other in public.

While walking the red carpet at the ESPYs would have been the most elite way of stunting, the new couple kept it more low-key. Instead, they made their red carpet debut Wednesday evening at her inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala at Gotham Hall in New York City.

The foundation’s mission is to give back to women, children, and senior citizens in underserved communities through education, safe housing, and healthcare. Megan’s vision may have originated in her hometown of Houston, but the nonprofit’s goal is to expand its reach globally.

The two were all smiles as they matched, with Megan rocking a black gown with a bedazzled belt while Thompson wore a classic black tux and a white button-up, finishing the look with a black bow tie.

Now that the romance is confirmed, Meg has no problem talking about how happy she is in her new relationship, with some subtle shots about why she retrospectively wasn’t satisfied with previous partners.

“I have never dated somebody so kind,” the rapper told Page Six. “This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy.”

She added, “I just never dated somebody like him before, and I’m just grateful that he’s here by my side and he feels the same way about me.”

She has previously publicly dated now-jailed rapper Tory Lanez, Pardison Fontaine, NBA player Torrey Craig, and was even linked to DaBaby at one point.

Thompson didn’t speak to the media, instead letting Meg shine on her big night, but he said enough when he posted photos of the recent Bahamian vacation he shared with her. In the carousel post, there were a couple of photos that teased Meg without showing her face. It came just days after the rapper posted her own photo dump with a man who looked a lot like the four-time NBA champ lounging poolside behind her.

The much-deserved vacation comes before it’s time for the Dallas Mavericks star to start gearing up for the 2025-26 season with a sidelined Kyrie Irving, a reasonably new teammate in Anthony Davis, and the hyped new rookie Cooper Flagg.

Now that the two are official, see social media’s reaction to the hard launch below.

Klay Thompson & Megan Thee Stallion Hard Launch With Red Carpet Debut, Social Media Weighs In was originally published on cassiuslife.com

