After 9 months, Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson are reportedly breaking up. As Kanye West celebrates the end of the “Skete” era we must ask ourselves….who’s next?

There are many factors to make this next relationship (or fling) work. Kim is an entrepreneur by day and a mother of 4 by night. The next bachelor must be able to match her hustle and be great with kids right? Sounds pretty simple. Well, let’s also keep in mind that some people have crazy exes but not too many people have a Kanye West.

Yea, Ye can get THAT petty.

Here are some gentlemen that we believe can handle all the above for the love (or the curse) of Kim Kardashian’s heart.

Kim Single?! 4 Guys That Should Be Next to Get The Kardashian Curse was originally published on hotspotatl.com