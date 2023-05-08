Kevin Gates Posts Childbirth Video On Instagram, Twitter Freaks Out

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Apparently, a sector of Twitter never watched the Miracle of Life documentary in high school health class.

Over the weekend, rapper Kevin Gates reposted a child’s birth on his Instagram for his millions of fans to watch.

The video was a repost of a post originally from the Instagram account @indiebirths, which covers the ins and outs of midwives. The account posts videos and photos of women giving birth with their partners supporting them in genuine and authentic ways at home instead of at hospitals.

So the clip Gates posted shows a woman giving birth right into the father’s hands. It was initially published last month to bring more awareness to Black mothers-to-be and how hard it is to get proper obstetrician care as a woman of color.

“In celebration of black maternal health week, Kendra is sharing her birth video and she offers this wisdom from this amazing birth experience,” read the video’s original caption. “Child bearing is a rite of passage and should be a joyous and empowering occasion to all who encompass it. Unfortunately, in the world we live in, this is not so. Obstetrics has marginalized Black and minority women since its origin and the evidence is clear- black women are significantly (3-4x!!!) more likely to die due to childbirth and pregnancy related complications than our white counterparts.”

While the video definitely isn’t for the faint of heart, social media users must have forgotten how they arrived and immediately got squeamish at the sight. Gates had a very different and more mature reaction to the video, especially as a father of two kids, which he shares with his wife, Dreka Gates.

“The Most Beautiful thing on earth is the gift of Life,” Gates captioned the surreal video.

