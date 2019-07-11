HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRuss Parr Show Trending

Kenya Moore Announces Return To RHOA

Posted 13 hours ago

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha's Having a Baby - Season 1

Source: Bravo / Getty

The fans have spoken and Kenya Moore is back! The beloved reality TV star announced her return to Real Housewives Of Atlanta and her fans are collectively twirling all over Twitter. All of which means Kenya and Bravo came to an agreement on her contract and salary requirements. We’re not sure what Kenya’s new contract entails, but she snagged a peach so she’s a full time cast member.

View this post on Instagram

I was hungry so I snatched a 🍑 👸🏾

A post shared by Kenya Moore Daly (@thekenyamoore) on

According to a source from PEOPLE, “Kenya isn’t wasting time reminding everyone why she’s reality TV gold.”

Kenya’s presence has definitely been missed and we’re excited to see how motherhood is treating her. Glad to have her back.

Kenya Moore Announces Return To RHOA was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Related Galleries
#JusticeForElijah: Teen Murdered By White Man Claiming Rap Music Made Him Feel ‘Unsafe’
‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Headed To Hulu In The Fall
Black Twitter Celebrates Halle Bailey Being Tapped To Play ‘The Little Mermaid’s’ Ariel
See Adorable Photos Of Porsha Williams’ Baby Girl, Pilar
NeNe Wants To Know If It’s Inappropriate For A Husband/ Boyfriend To Be Having Secret Conversations With An Employee & Black Twitter Has The Answers
Close